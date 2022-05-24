Chaos Theory Maps Are Coming to Challenge Mode

Hello again Park Managers,

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is about to get bigger! We're incredibly excited to announce that soon you'll be able to jump into Chaos Theory themed levels in Challenge Mode. These new levels will certainly put you to the test with new gameplay conditions for you to master.

In total, there are 5 new levels coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2's Challenge Mode. All new Challenge Mode maps are playable in four different difficulty ratings, from Easy to Jurassic, and new levels are unlocked by earning Stars in previous levels.

Let's dive in to see what you can expect!

Isla Nublar 1993 (Jurassic Park)

In this Jurassic Park inspired Challenge Mode level you'll be taking over operations of a mostly built park with a number of different issues that need to be resolved. Your dinosaurs are uncomfortable, Amenities are eating money, and certain facilities are missing! There are also rumours of unhappy staff causing disruptions in the park. It's up to you to fix these issues and get things back on track.

Not everything is going poorly, however: Some research options have already been unlocked when you start the level, and you'll have access to several viable dinosaur genomes from the beginning. Adding a new spanner in the works is the new Intelligent Dinosaur Trait. This will influence the behaviour of certain dinosaurs, making them more likely to test fences for weaknesses and break out, even when they're comfortable. The trait will also increase their appeal for your park visitors, so keeping Intelligent dinosaurs can lead to both high risks and high rewards.

San Diego (The Lost World)

Jurassic Park: San Diego is open, but there's just one small problem: They're still waiting for the dinosaurs to arrive! As the new park manager, you have to manage numerous in-operation Amenities buildings to avoid going bankrupt, while also working towards preparing the park for dinosaur shipments. It's a tough challenge, but the dinosaurs will also bring guests that will want to spend money in your park.

New dinosaurs will be delivered every few minutes, and it's up to you to choose which dinosaurs you want to bring in first. They will all have various traits, both negative and positive, so you will need to prepare accordingly. There may also be dinosaurs coming in that have manifested the Intelligent Trait, so it looks like you have your work cut out for you in this level!

Isla Sorna (Jurassic Park III)

Isla Sorna is the site of a new kind of park. The majority of the environment is a dedicated Tour Area, where multiple herbivores cohabit and roam free. The space you have available to build and expand your operations will be limited, so you will need to carefully consider where and how you build. Fencing around your Park Areas will protect your park workers and guests, but dinosaurs can still break through if they're uncomfortable. Don't forget to keep an eye on their comfort levels.

While building is limited within the Tour Area, you can still place down Tour tracks and powerlines to increase dinosaur visibility or improve your electricity grid. You'll also be able to change up the plants and vegetation to keep your dinosaurs happy and comfortable. Tours will be the main way your guests can see and experience the dinosaurs. If you're in need of some extra cash, you'll gain a greater monetary reward for taking photographs of dinosaurs in the Tour Area.

Increasing your Star Rating will expand the Tour Area, as well as open up new Park Areas for you to build Tour Stations, Amenities, and Operations buildings.

We're looking forward to see how you solve this particular challenge, Park Managers!

Isla Nublar 2015 (Jurassic World)

This level opens up on a large, empty park where you can build a dinosaur park completely from scratch. You'll need to work harder to impress your guests, however, as they won't stay satisfied with the same dinosaurs for very long. As you continue to grow your park, you should continuously work towards adding new dinosaurs to your roster.

When a new species is released into your park, the global dinosaur appeal is multiplied. How much is determined by the difficulty setting. This multiplier will be tied to a time limit, and once it reaches 0 the appeal multiplier will be removed. Releasing additional new species to the park will add more time to the timer.

Dinosaur comfort adds an additional wrinkle to this particular level. By default, all dinosaurs engineered in the park have a 100% chance of manifesting the Fussy trait. This will increase their comfort threshold, so higher territory satisfaction is needed for a dinosaur to be comfortable. You can reduce the chance of this trait occurring through gene modification, so it's a good idea to invest some Gene Mod Points towards this.

It could certainly be a tough challenge, but we're certain you're up for it!

Isla Nublar 2018 (Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom)

Here you'll be taking over a broken down park, similar to the scenario found in Chaos Theory: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. The guests are gone, the Lagoon is empty, wild dinosaurs are roaming around, and park finances have all but plummeted to rock bottom. As the new park manager in charge you may need to sell off a few buildings to get the park up and running again, not to mention capturing the escaped dinosaurs to keep your guests and other dinosaurs safe.

Additional areas of the park will be unlocked when you earn stars. To make things even more interesting, you won't have access to a working Hatchery until you've opened up the final area, so you'll need to rely on recapturing the escaped dinosaurs to bring in guests to generate profits. Expect to see a lot of familiar faces if you're familiar with Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. These also have the chance of manifesting the Intelligent Dinosaur Trait, so keep those fences in tip-top shape.

Use all your park management skills and we're sure you'll come out on top!

We can't wait to see how you overcome these new challenges, Park Managers, and we're very excited to bring a taste of Chaos Theory to Challenge Mode. We'll be taking a live look at some of these levels in a very special livestream this coming Friday, 27 May. You absolutely don't want to miss this one!

But what's this? A new Know Your Dino? How did that get in there?

Give us your best guesses as to which dinosaur it could be, Park Managers! You'll have to wait a little bit for the full reveal, but it may come sooner than you think.

Don't forget to tune in on Friday for our next livestream.

See you then!