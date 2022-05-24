 Skip to content

Governor of Poker 3 update for 24 May 2022

Dragon Balloons - Coming Soon

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fire-breathing event is about to start!🔥🐲🎈 The astonishing 50M Dragon Balloon will open for EVERYONE this Friday, May 27th at 9AM and the extraordinary Dragon Balloon will open on Monday, May 30th at 9AM 📅.

The Governor of Poker 3 Team

