Patch 3.0.4 is now live!

Changes:

• Added Nvidia DLSS support

• Matchmaking - minimized cases when, during the search for a game in the Team, one of its members could become a Killer

• Challenges - fixed that it was sometimes possible to get double the amount of Propcoins when completing a challenge

• Camp and Abbey - fixed places where it was possible to teleport to the starting point

• Igor - grenades will now explode on contact with a Survivor or Prop

• Propmachine - now repaired Propmachines will be highlighted only for Survivors

• UI Gameplay - fixed that it was possible to open different UI windows at the same time

• Save Files - various fixes for the stable work of the save system

We are currently in deep development to make important and necessary changes to the game. We want to devote enough time to this, and will share information with you when we are satisfied with the result. Thank you for your support!