【2022.05.24th】Update and Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 8798984 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo temporary maintenance on May 24 from 22:00 to midnight GMT (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed abnormal elephant and rhino taming rates

2.Fixed plowing animation bug

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!