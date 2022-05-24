 Skip to content

Myth of Empires update for 24 May 2022

【2022.05.24th】Update and Maintenance Notice

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo temporary maintenance on May 24 from 22:00 to midnight GMT (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Bug Fixes:
1.Fixed abnormal elephant and rhino taming rates
2.Fixed plowing animation bug

Thank you again for your support!

