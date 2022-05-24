 Skip to content

Race Condition update for 24 May 2022

Race Condition 1.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8798843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update modifies the fuel consumption algorithm in such a way that regardless of the race length, 3-4 pit stops will be sufficient for completing a race.

The motivation behind this change is the new Quick Race configuration which lets you set up much longer races than in the past. In such a race, of say 30 laps, you would have to pit around 10 times which is a bit excessive. This update addresses that problem by recalculating the fuel consumption so that 3-4 pit stops is all that's needed.

This change only applies to the Quick Race game mode.

