Introducing a new map and v1.4 Update

A brand new map arrives to FPV.SkyDive - Neon Island!

The map features an imaginary Asian City in a night scenery that is filled with flashy neon lights illuminating the city’s darkest corners, as well as four racing tracks that are waiting to be ripped. We announce that the Neon Island map will be constantly upgraded with new elements over time.

The new update contains the following:

Optimised lighting for better performance in our main four maps: Stadium, Abandoned Factory, Construction Arena and Red Valley;

Fixed colliders on airplane in Midnight Airport DLC map;

Reduction of the build-size simulator due to DLC maps contained in this update being separate and downloaded only upon purchase;

Prototype bug fix of issue when previous calibration is not saved;

Fixed problem with light probes loading that caused brighter object than usual;

Warning - Neon Island map contains photosensitive elements that may affect and cause discomfort to certain people. In case you’re at risk of such elements, make sure to disable the Post-Processing option in the simulator settings.

PURCHASE OUR FPV.CTRL OR JR BLUETOOTH AND GET NEON ISLAND DLC FOR FREE!

Grab one of our products on the following links and get Neon Island DLC for free:

https://orqafpv.com/fpvctrl

https://shop.orqafpv.com/products/jr-bt-module

Additionally, a full FPV.CTRL integration has been enabled! Upon connection, your controller is already pre-calibrated and ready for take-off!

BECOME A PART OF OUR COMMUNITY

Let us know your impressions, discuss the game freely with other players, and be among the first ones to find about the newest updates on the official FPV.SkyDive Discord channel.