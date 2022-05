Hey!

After the last update, we started receiving reports that some players are unable to log into the game due to missing buttons in the main menu. It turns out that during the update, the fonts that support the Chinese language were corrupted. Without them, messages in Chinese were not displayed, which means that the buttons were not displayed either. We've fixed this issue and Chinese players should now see all of the UI again.

Sincerely,

Team SteppeHare