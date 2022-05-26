Patch 1.0.14

**- Balance changes: highly decreased difficulty with the amount of animals in shelter, probability of an animal becoming ill takes in to account the amount of animals in the shelter

Litterbox fixes: fixed grit pouring and handing of the litterbox after taking in out of the inventory/equipment

More fixes for Achievements: "Know-it-all", "Just five more minutes, mom!", "Bad people" and "Well-bred"**

Better handling of held items (should no longer disable themselves when held)

Medical tray was added to the shop

Small fixes to tooltips

Statistics associated with achievements no longer are changed when achievements are locked

Corrected the position of plasters

Fixed washing progressbar disappearing after pausing the game, changing its focus, and then getting back in to the game

Added photography studio level 1 and 2 descriptions

Little fixes in translations

Know Issues: