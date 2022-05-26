 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 26 May 2022

Patch 1.0.14

Patch 1.0.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Balance changes: highly decreased difficulty with the amount of animals in shelter, probability of an animal becoming ill takes in to account the amount of animals in the shelter

  • Litterbox fixes: fixed grit pouring and handing of the litterbox after taking in out of the inventory/equipment
  • More fixes for Achievements: "Know-it-all", "Just five more minutes, mom!", "Bad people" and "Well-bred"**
  • Better handling of held items (should no longer disable themselves when held)
  • Medical tray was added to the shop
  • Small fixes to tooltips
  • Statistics associated with achievements no longer are changed when achievements are locked
  • Corrected the position of plasters
  • Fixed washing progressbar disappearing after pausing the game, changing its focus, and then getting back in to the game
  • Added photography studio level 1 and 2 descriptions
  • Little fixes in translations

Know Issues:

  • Hologram material has been unintentionally changed, we will correct it in the next patch
