Patch 1.0.14

**- Balance changes: highly decreased difficulty with the amount of animals in shelter, probability of an animal becoming ill takes in to account the amount of animals in the shelter
- Litterbox fixes: fixed grit pouring and handing of the litterbox after taking in out of the inventory/equipment
- More fixes for Achievements: "Know-it-all", "Just five more minutes, mom!", "Bad people" and "Well-bred"**
- Better handling of held items (should no longer disable themselves when held)
- Medical tray was added to the shop
- Small fixes to tooltips
- Statistics associated with achievements no longer are changed when achievements are locked
- Corrected the position of plasters
- Fixed washing progressbar disappearing after pausing the game, changing its focus, and then getting back in to the game
- Added photography studio level 1 and 2 descriptions
- Little fixes in translations
Know Issues:
- Hologram material has been unintentionally changed, we will correct it in the next patch
