Changelog v0.3.7

Version 0.3.7

🔸Renamed 3-3 CAREENING MELONS

🔸Increased all Wall counts of Phase 3 by 1.

🔸Changed enemy types dropped by Crescent.

🔸Crescent will now drop red stars and enemies faster.

🔸Fixed crash on startup with old save file. (past players will lose save)

🔸Fixed crash with continue button in Garage.

🔸Fixed Denied volume.

🔸Player has a chance to pick up buffs before next level.

🔸Quitting during roomclear should be fixed to skip to next level on reload.

🔸Upgrades will be saved if using EXIT on Main Menu if you EXIT after buying.

🔸Player will automatically return to Main Menu after clearing Practice room.

🔸Quitting in the Garage should be fixed to return to the Garage and have it spawn.

🔸Updated info box upgrade descriptions.

🔸Crescents respawn time lowered.

🔸Less Crescents in 4-1 and 4-2.

🔸Changed Campaign button test/fill bar to be yellow.

🔸Added menu tutorial text.

🔸Altered Buff timers again.

🔸Reloading after quitting will now save progress of level completion.

🔸Renamed QUIT TO DESKTOP to SAVE AND QUIT.