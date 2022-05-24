Changelog v0.3.7

Version 0.3.7
🔸Renamed 3-3 CAREENING MELONS
🔸Increased all Wall counts of Phase 3 by 1.
🔸Changed enemy types dropped by Crescent.
🔸Crescent will now drop red stars and enemies faster.
🔸Fixed crash on startup with old save file. (past players will lose save)
🔸Fixed crash with continue button in Garage.
🔸Fixed Denied volume.
🔸Player has a chance to pick up buffs before next level.
🔸Quitting during roomclear should be fixed to skip to next level on reload.
🔸Upgrades will be saved if using EXIT on Main Menu if you EXIT after buying.
🔸Player will automatically return to Main Menu after clearing Practice room.
🔸Quitting in the Garage should be fixed to return to the Garage and have it spawn.
🔸Updated info box upgrade descriptions.
🔸Crescents respawn time lowered.
🔸Less Crescents in 4-1 and 4-2.
🔸Changed Campaign button test/fill bar to be yellow.
🔸Added menu tutorial text.
🔸Altered Buff timers again.
🔸Reloading after quitting will now save progress of level completion.
🔸Renamed QUIT TO DESKTOP to SAVE AND QUIT.
