FULL RELEASE!

_The players gather around the table. Even as the Coke cans fizz and the bag of tortilla chips is being popped open, somebody looks at the map and says, ‘I hear there’s an abandoned fortress out on the tidal flats.’

The referee consults the rulebooks. ‘Many claim it’s the stronghold of the legendary hero Hrugga – though that’s surely just a myth.’

Plans are made. Ships bought and outfitted. One of the players has the sea captain skill, and he plots a course. Another considers the supplies the party will need. Soon they’re ready to set out on a new expedition. And all because one of the players happened to spot the symbol for ruins in a corner of the map._

This quote from maestro Dave Morris sums up the quintessential of what pen'n'paper RPGs feel like to me. A feeling that ignited the spark to do what I do. The same feeling when I introduced gamebooks, and later D&D, for the first time to my friends many years ago. The same feeling when I started Prime Games. And, oh boy, what a journey it has been to get to this moment! With the help of the very talented artist Bernar Aganchyan, it took us three years to release our most ambitious title to date. A tribute to old-school pen & paper RPGs and the era of solo adventures. What I hope to achieve with this title, is to reignite that same spark for any of you who decides to step into the world of Fabled Lands!

It's been an extremely productive Early Access. We have more than doubled the content of the game over the course of one year, overhauled the game balance, and improved the overall experience in many ways. I've tried my best to listen closely to the community's concerns and feedback, made sure your advice found its way in the game (or is going to!). A huge THANK YOU to all our supporters - Early Access players, beta testers and the indie game dev community as a whole. I wouldn't be writing this today without your help.

Lastly, I want to thank gamebook legends Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson for creating this fabolous world back in 1996-97 and putting their faith in me bringing it to you, 25 years later! I am amazed what pioneers they were creating a full blown open world RPG with the limitations of paper gamebooks!

WHAT'S NEW

Incremented version to 1.0.0

Added the Court of Hidden Faces content update (60 000 words).

Added 11 new Quests.

Added 17 new Achievements.

Added 20 new Encounters.

Added 18 new Enemies.

Added 46 new Items.

Skills

Added Shout.

Added Water Spirit.

Added Adrenaline Burst.

Added Everyone's a Critic.

Added Eagle Eye.

Added Invigoration.

Buffed Meteor Strike.

Increased damage from 50% to 100% max weapon damage.

Shadow Dash is no longer a signature spell. Added Lightning Strike as a signature spell.

Economy & Weaponry

Added new Ports.

Added new Markets.

Added new Weapons.

Added new ways to obtain cargo and ships via the story.

Added more items to markets in Golnir to improve variety and ways for profit.

Added a way to obtain a Castle.

Added Enchant Item.

Balance

WARNING: PRE-EXISTING CHARACTERS WILL FEEL OVERPOWERED

Reworked how defence is calculated. Rank is no longer part of the calculation of the defence stats (nerf).

Rebalanced Ranks.

Implemented alterating stat gain (2 Stamina on even ranks, 1 defence on odd ranks).

Implemented Ability increase on odd ranks.

Implemented Skill choice on even ranks.

Rank cap is 10th rank (for new characters); changed several rank up events to be ability increases instead.

Rebalanced various encounters.

Added active skills to enemies in several encounters (such as Stunning Hit to Kaschuf the Deathless).

Visual effects and User Experience

Added Court of the Hidden Faces OST.

Added Cities of Gold and Glory OST.

Added new ambient sound effects to various map locations.

Added environmental visual effects and animations (clouds, wind, rain, blizzard, ambient light).

Added new combat visual effects (idle animation, critical strike camera shake, etc).

Added new FAQ section to Extras.

Quest Toggle tabs on/off behaviour is now preserved with each individual save file rather than a single global setting.

Implemented visuals of map locations to change when your character alters the world.

Implemented buying whole stacks of ammunition in markets.

Fixes and improvements

Added Spy quest to Baroness now that Uttaku is added.

Added missing sections from The Great Steppes (Book 4), interrogated by the knights of the Citadel.

Added Map of Bazalek isle.

Added Map of Bazalek hint before dropping anchor on Bazalek Isle.

Added both ability rolls SCOUTING and MAGIC instead of only MAGIC when trying to cross Sir Leo's bridge by swimming.

Added Violet Ocean location in Golnir area and moved Kaschuff's medallion on that location.

Added long tap to trigger right click event for context menu on items.

Added new profession skills to markets.

Added ticket from Marlock City to Wishport (as is in the books).

Added Tutorial Tip about the recommended difficulty when selecting Classic mode for the first time.

Added descriptive text explaining that the players will be throwing their equipped weapon in the Blessed Springs.

Updated Gloves of Sig icon.

Updated Amulet of Protection to an artefact to indicate that is a quest related item.

Updated Climbing Gear to be an equipable item.

Increased announcements from 4 to 5 seconds on-screen time.

Updated Molhern's Smithy calculations to include the bonus of the item left by the character; adjusted text to indicate Item of Value (i.e. any item with ability bonus).

Fixed a performance issue causing freezes when opening Shops, Ports and Quest Log UI.

Fixed a performance issue causing a freeze when clicking on a map location.

Fixed Molhern's Smithy dice rolled not accounting for being an initiate of Molhern.

Fixed a bug with Molhern's Smithy where the item dropped bonus can be used in another Item drop check.

Fixed Blessed Springs taking a bath first forcing you to leave and come back again demanding new payment despite having Vial of Yellow Dust on you the first time.

Fixed Cut-throats encounter in Yarimura not taking under consideration if you were wounded by their poisoned daggers.

Fixed prince Akradai telling you he is from the Horde of Thundering Skies whilst he is actually from the Horde of the Thousand Winds; added bonus +3 if you have met Akradai on the Charisma roll when meeting his tribe.

Fixed illogicalities in the text when you have stolen from Avar Hordeth and meet his ship while drifting at sea.

Fixed not losing your Shards in Goldfall when the text says so.

Fixed end of story bug when save/loading in Goldfall for gambling.

Fixed fast clicking a map location sometimes causing the player to stop and the location to disappear.

Fixed Treasure maps close button not working.

Fixed Combat ability appearing red as if with negative modifier when equipping weapon with no combat bonus.

Fixed Knight Sword wrong description displayed.

Fixed a bug where you can save/load on a limited loot chest to get all the items inside.

Fixed Stunning Blow and Backstab sometimes causing position miscalculations.

Fixed Maxed Stamina reduction to prevent Max Stamina from going lower than 1.

Fixed Venefax healer not charging 25 Shards for removing poison.

Fixed an issue where you can't overwrite an existing save when you have reached the maximum saves capacity.

Fixed various typos.

Important Note: Considering the extent of these improvements there is little to no chance that I broke nothing in the process despite the concluded closed beta. If you see something wrong, please flag it to me using the usual channels, like the Steam community forums and the official Discord.

The journey is far from over!

We have big plans for the future content of Fabled Lands.

Stay tuned!

