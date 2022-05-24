Update 1.3.0b

Fixed an error that was preventing all industrial buildings from reaching stage 4. You need to rezone over your existing buildings for the change to be applied.

The maximum lot stage in the census tool was erroneous for all stage 1 buildings and non residential vacant lots. Rezoning was also screwing up this value. [reported by Dictator]

Music in city view was not playing. [reported by Kade B.]

The camera could not move freely along one side of the map. [reported by Omnius]

Increased starting Nation balance for all difficulties. [suggested by Omnius]

Offshore platform was displaying the no road access icon. [reported by Omnius]

Offshore platform was not displayed with the construction tool. Is now shown above water.

Prospecting tool displays the little squares above water instead of hiding them below. This fix also applies to the bulldozing and terraforming tools.

The resource layer was not displayed correctly above water. Disabled waves. [reported by MagOliven]

Zoning using the Ctrl and Shift alternatives gives more consistent lot sizes.

Improved the computation of the zoning costs. Was not taking into account density or lot size. Zoning is now blocked when balance is insufficient. [reported by Omnius]

The political affiliation slider on the new bottom panel was inverted [reported by BiOxYdE]

Clicking the water button was displaying the power heatmap [reported by Von K.]

A train arriving at destination and despawning could lead to unknown consequences (maybe froze the screen, maybe nothing). [reported by BiOxYdE]

Fixed several divide by zeros errors that were crashing the simulation (and the population count) if a new city with just a few inhabitants was saved and then reloaded. [reported by Dictator]

The graphic settings in Nation view was not updated with the new icons.

The population button above the population counter was offset [reported by phyziyx]

"Capacity" of pedestrian walkways was wrong in the UI. [reported by Omnius] (Clarification: The capacity of parks and walkways is not the visitor capacity but the effect on land value.)

Buses could not be clicked and followed.

The container port was not oriented correctly when built [reported by BiOxYdE]

Moved down the power and water use "%" so they are more visible and do not overlap with the warning signs.

Loading task text was not translated and just showed "Loading..." instead of "Loading Buildings".

Made road construction grid thicker. [suggested by Dictator and Eugenio]

Land value layer was turning green when the land value was really high [reported by MagOliven]

New census tool was saying "Birth rate" instead of Imports/Exports on commercial and industrial buildings.

Changed the color of walking commute paths to purple to be more visible [suggested by Eugenio]

Improved visibility of the data in the new panels [suggested by Eugenio]. Redesigned bottom UI slightly.

Improved the game speed selection buttons.

Improved colors of the zoning lots.

Alert messages were taking too long to pop up.

When the nation creator menu was open we could still interact with the nation map.

The 'Purchase Land' panel was showing tooltips from the 'Open city' panel.

Pollution was shown in the new census tool as having a positive effect on land value.

30 bug fixes in a patch. That must be a record.

I've been trying to put out as much content as I can in a short period of time so bugs are kind of inevitable.

I'm glad you guys are sending me all those bug reports though!

If you have more: contact@citystategame.com. I still read the discord from time to time so you can post your suggestions there too!