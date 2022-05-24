Update 1.3.0b

- Fixed an error that was preventing all industrial buildings from reaching stage 4. You need to rezone over your existing buildings for the change to be applied.
- The maximum lot stage in the census tool was erroneous for all stage 1 buildings and non residential vacant lots. Rezoning was also screwing up this value. [reported by Dictator]
- Music in city view was not playing. [reported by Kade B.]
- The camera could not move freely along one side of the map. [reported by Omnius]
- Increased starting Nation balance for all difficulties. [suggested by Omnius]
- Offshore platform was displaying the no road access icon. [reported by Omnius]
- Offshore platform was not displayed with the construction tool. Is now shown above water.
- Prospecting tool displays the little squares above water instead of hiding them below. This fix also applies to the bulldozing and terraforming tools.
- The resource layer was not displayed correctly above water. Disabled waves. [reported by MagOliven]
- Zoning using the Ctrl and Shift alternatives gives more consistent lot sizes.
- Improved the computation of the zoning costs. Was not taking into account density or lot size. Zoning is now blocked when balance is insufficient. [reported by Omnius]
- The political affiliation slider on the new bottom panel was inverted [reported by BiOxYdE]
- Clicking the water button was displaying the power heatmap [reported by Von K.]
- A train arriving at destination and despawning could lead to unknown consequences (maybe froze the screen, maybe nothing). [reported by BiOxYdE]
- Fixed several divide by zeros errors that were crashing the simulation (and the population count) if a new city with just a few inhabitants was saved and then reloaded. [reported by Dictator]
- The graphic settings in Nation view was not updated with the new icons.
- The population button above the population counter was offset [reported by phyziyx]
- "Capacity" of pedestrian walkways was wrong in the UI. [reported by Omnius] (Clarification: The capacity of parks and walkways is not the visitor capacity but the effect on land value.)
- Buses could not be clicked and followed.
- The container port was not oriented correctly when built [reported by BiOxYdE]
- Moved down the power and water use "%" so they are more visible and do not overlap with the warning signs.
- Loading task text was not translated and just showed "Loading..." instead of "Loading Buildings".
- Made road construction grid thicker. [suggested by Dictator and Eugenio]
- Land value layer was turning green when the land value was really high [reported by MagOliven]
- New census tool was saying "Birth rate" instead of Imports/Exports on commercial and industrial buildings.
- Changed the color of walking commute paths to purple to be more visible [suggested by Eugenio]
- Improved visibility of the data in the new panels [suggested by Eugenio]. Redesigned bottom UI slightly.
- Improved the game speed selection buttons.
- Improved colors of the zoning lots.
- Alert messages were taking too long to pop up.
- When the nation creator menu was open we could still interact with the nation map.
- The 'Purchase Land' panel was showing tooltips from the 'Open city' panel.
- Pollution was shown in the new census tool as having a positive effect on land value.
30 bug fixes in a patch. That must be a record.
I've been trying to put out as much content as I can in a short period of time so bugs are kind of inevitable.
I'm glad you guys are sending me all those bug reports though!
If you have more: contact@citystategame.com. I still read the discord from time to time so you can post your suggestions there too!
