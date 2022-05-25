 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 25 May 2022

May 25th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

May 25th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to Kurtzpel on May 25th, 2022.

1. Dreamland Costume Weapon Package – ~~1,600 KP ~~-> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Dreamland Costume Weapon (Gauntlet, Dual Sword, Giant Hammer, Elemental Burster, Soul Scythe, Battle Axe) of your choice.
※ Dreamland Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-05-25 after maintenance – 2022-06-22 01:00.


<Bumper Car Gauntlet>

<Free Fall Dual Sword>

<Viking Giant Hammer>

<Railroad Train Elemental Burster>

<Roller Coaster Soul Scythe>

<Ferris Wheel Battle Axe>

