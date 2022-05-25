May 25th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are the new premium items being added to Kurtzpel on May 25th, 2022.
1. Dreamland Costume Weapon Package – ~~1,600 KP ~~-> 1,200 KP
※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Dreamland Costume Weapon (Gauntlet, Dual Sword, Giant Hammer, Elemental Burster, Soul Scythe, Battle Axe) of your choice.
※ Dreamland Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-05-25 after maintenance – 2022-06-22 01:00.
<Bumper Car Gauntlet>
<Free Fall Dual Sword>
<Viking Giant Hammer>
<Railroad Train Elemental Burster>
<Roller Coaster Soul Scythe>
<Ferris Wheel Battle Axe>
Changed files in this update