May 25th, 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Build 8798287 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 05:06:04 UTC

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items being added to Kurtzpel on May 25th, 2022.

1. Dreamland Costume Weapon Package – ~~1,600 KP ~~-> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Dreamland Costume Weapon (Gauntlet, Dual Sword, Giant Hammer, Elemental Burster, Soul Scythe, Battle Axe) of your choice.

※ Dreamland Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-05-25 after maintenance – 2022-06-22 01:00.



<Bumper Car Gauntlet>



<Free Fall Dual Sword>



<Viking Giant Hammer>



<Railroad Train Elemental Burster>



<Roller Coaster Soul Scythe>



<Ferris Wheel Battle Axe>