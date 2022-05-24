Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition - Now LIVE!

It is with great excitement from our side that we can announce that Raji: An Ancient Epic's ENHANCED EDITION update is here!

What can you find in this update?

Improved the health gained and lost feedback for Raji and enemies

Improved enemies executions (animations) and health orb spawning

Improved hit impact effects

Improvements to combat VFX

Tightened up many animations for Raji and enemies

Removed dodge animations from heavy attack combos to make them more responsive

Improved combat pacing

Added variations for all enemy types, with fresh new visuals, attacks and abilities

Behavior overhaul and new abilities added for the Chieftain and Mahabalasura bosses

Behavior overhaul and new attacks added for the Mahabalasura boss

Added a camera zoom feature using mouse wheel or Gamepad right analog stick

Added a comprehensive main menu

Added ability to disable tutorials

Added new game modes

Added the option of revisiting locations from previously cleared levels

Added subtitles for six Indian regional languages (coming in a future patch)

(coming in a future patch) Complete SFX overhaul

New background music added to the Fort and Desert level

Hindi voiceovers added

Added Ray-traced Shadows, Ambient Occlusion, Reflections and Global Illumination

Added Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR (1.0) upscaling options

Many bugs fixed

Important

As we mentioned here, we encountered some issues with the subtitles for the various Indian regional languages. As such, the subtitles had to be removed for the launch day. However, we are working to fix the problems and will add them to the game in a (near) future patch.