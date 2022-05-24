Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition - Now LIVE!

It is with great excitement from our side that we can announce that Raji: An Ancient Epic's ENHANCED EDITION update is here!
What can you find in this update?
- Improved the health gained and lost feedback for Raji and enemies
- Improved enemies executions (animations) and health orb spawning
- Improved hit impact effects
- Improvements to combat VFX
- Tightened up many animations for Raji and enemies
- Removed dodge animations from heavy attack combos to make them more responsive
- Improved combat pacing
- Added variations for all enemy types, with fresh new visuals, attacks and abilities
- Behavior overhaul and new abilities added for the Chieftain and Mahabalasura bosses
- Behavior overhaul and new attacks added for the Mahabalasura boss
- Added a camera zoom feature using mouse wheel or Gamepad right analog stick
- Added a comprehensive main menu
- Added ability to disable tutorials
- Added new game modes
- Added the option of revisiting locations from previously cleared levels
Added subtitles for six Indian regional languages(coming in a future patch)
- Complete SFX overhaul
- New background music added to the Fort and Desert level
- Hindi voiceovers added
- Added Ray-traced Shadows, Ambient Occlusion, Reflections and Global Illumination
- Added Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR (1.0) upscaling options
- Many bugs fixed
Important
As we mentioned here, we encountered some issues with the subtitles for the various Indian regional languages. As such, the subtitles had to be removed for the launch day. However, we are working to fix the problems and will add them to the game in a (near) future patch.
