v10.5.0 - Quality of Life

Hello, folks! We are back with another quality-of-life release that brings a number of much requested changes and a number of fixes to maps.
We are excited for the coming weeks, as we have a large amount of new content that is nearing completion. We can't wait for you to get your hands on it. Keep an eye out for it soon! In the meantime, here is the change log!
Gameplay
- Fixed an exploit where players that were previously squad leaders could maintain their restricted role after leaving a squad or making someone else the squad leader (players that lose their SL status will be switched to the first unlimited non-leader role, typically Rifleman)
- When reloading, the player will now prioritize loading the fullest magazine available
- Removed the requirement that a certain percentage of reinforcements be lost in order to initiate a vote to retreat
- Air-burst grenades will no longer do less damage than grenades that have landed on the ground
- Fixed the construction placement radius of the Flak 88 to match it's footprint
- Eliminated the disparity between the fire rates of the G41, G43 and M1 Garand (all weapons are now capable of firing 4.65 rounds/second)
Miscellaneous
- Removed the "Extra Large" map category, as the voting category was too restrictive
Maps
Miscellaneous
- Added Radio Operator roles to over a dozen of maps that were missing them
Armored Kharkov Advance
- Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked
Armored Vieux Advance
- Increased capture time on all objectives
- Added Koenigstiger, Stummel, Sd.Kfz 10/5, Pakwagen, Hetzer and StuH 42 for the Axis
- Added Achilles for Allies
- Reduced the amount of Tigers from 2 to 1 and the number of Panthers from 6 to 3 for axis
- Reduced the amount of M3A1 Stuarts from 2 to 1
- Reduced the amount of Sherman Fireflies from 5 to 4
- Added some spawns to reduce travel times
- Fixed some floaters & terrain holes
- Increased brightness and fixed some lighting issues
- Added some new buildings and statics to Road to Caen, Haut, Railway Yard and South Farm
- Fixed a visual bug where binoculars would be displayed incorrectly
- Removed some low quality trenches
- Replaced a number of low quality trees with higher quality ones
Butovo Advance
- T34/76 and Panzer IV tanks are now unlimited
- The ISU-152 now unlocks earlier
- Added objective vehicle spawns
Champs Advance
- Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked
Flakturm Tiergarten Defence
- Added a construction restriction volume at the rear of the Flakturm
Fury Advance
- Fixed an issue where some objectives would not lock after being captured by the Allies
- Significantly reduced the lock timer when Germans recapture some objectives
Godolloi Advance
- Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked
La Feuillie Advance
- Restored halftrack MDVs for both teams
Myshkova River
- Removed the first two objectives
- Removed Vehicle Pool from constructions
- Combined Myshkova Intersection & Bridgehead into one objective
- Added objective spawns & pre-cap minefields
- Revised roles, vehicle loadout & artillery
- Static radios are now functional
- Replaced low-poly trees with higher quality ones
- Replaced static AT guns with usable ones
- Added Radio Operator for the Germans
Rhine River Clash
- Fixed a bug that caused an invisible wall around the Axis main spawn
St. Marie du Mont
- Fixed a notorious floating hedge
- Increased the number of artillery strikes available for both teams
- Removed pistols from American Rifleman roles
See you on the battlefield,
Darklight Games
