v10.5.0 - Quality of Life

Hello, folks! We are back with another quality-of-life release that brings a number of much requested changes and a number of fixes to maps.

We are excited for the coming weeks, as we have a large amount of new content that is nearing completion. We can't wait for you to get your hands on it. Keep an eye out for it soon! In the meantime, here is the change log!

Gameplay

Fixed an exploit where players that were previously squad leaders could maintain their restricted role after leaving a squad or making someone else the squad leader (players that lose their SL status will be switched to the first unlimited non-leader role, typically Rifleman)

When reloading, the player will now prioritize loading the fullest magazine available

Removed the requirement that a certain percentage of reinforcements be lost in order to initiate a vote to retreat

Air-burst grenades will no longer do less damage than grenades that have landed on the ground

Fixed the construction placement radius of the Flak 88 to match it's footprint

Eliminated the disparity between the fire rates of the G41, G43 and M1 Garand (all weapons are now capable of firing 4.65 rounds/second)

Miscellaneous

Removed the "Extra Large" map category, as the voting category was too restrictive

Maps

Miscellaneous

Added Radio Operator roles to over a dozen of maps that were missing them

Armored Kharkov Advance

Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked

Armored Vieux Advance

Increased capture time on all objectives

Added Koenigstiger, Stummel, Sd.Kfz 10/5, Pakwagen, Hetzer and StuH 42 for the Axis

Added Achilles for Allies

Reduced the amount of Tigers from 2 to 1 and the number of Panthers from 6 to 3 for axis

Reduced the amount of M3A1 Stuarts from 2 to 1

Reduced the amount of Sherman Fireflies from 5 to 4

Added some spawns to reduce travel times

Fixed some floaters & terrain holes

Increased brightness and fixed some lighting issues

Added some new buildings and statics to Road to Caen, Haut, Railway Yard and South Farm

Fixed a visual bug where binoculars would be displayed incorrectly

Removed some low quality trenches

Replaced a number of low quality trees with higher quality ones

Butovo Advance

T34/76 and Panzer IV tanks are now unlimited

The ISU-152 now unlocks earlier

Added objective vehicle spawns

Champs Advance

Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked

Flakturm Tiergarten Defence

Added a construction restriction volume at the rear of the Flakturm

Fury Advance

Fixed an issue where some objectives would not lock after being captured by the Allies

Significantly reduced the lock timer when Germans recapture some objectives

Godolloi Advance

Fixed a bug where objective progression could become deadlocked

La Feuillie Advance

Restored halftrack MDVs for both teams

Myshkova River

Removed the first two objectives

Removed Vehicle Pool from constructions

Combined Myshkova Intersection & Bridgehead into one objective

Added objective spawns & pre-cap minefields

Revised roles, vehicle loadout & artillery

Static radios are now functional

Replaced low-poly trees with higher quality ones

Replaced static AT guns with usable ones

Added Radio Operator for the Germans

Rhine River Clash

Fixed a bug that caused an invisible wall around the Axis main spawn

St. Marie du Mont

Fixed a notorious floating hedge

Increased the number of artillery strikes available for both teams

Removed pistols from American Rifleman roles

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games