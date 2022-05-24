Terminus - V0.9.5 Beta Update (+ Announcement about Indie Craft)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I released Terminus V0.9.5 to the beta branch. This update is mainly about guns; There are 13 new gun accessories and a new place for firearms. You can find all changes in the in-game patch notes, and I will notify you again when the update leaves beta. If you experience any issues while playing the beta, please let me know in the comments, discussion, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). I’ll fix it asap.

Have fun playing! Thank you.

Note: In the beta version, some translations other than Korean and English may be missing. I'll try to add all translations soon!

How to participate in Beta: Go to your Steam Library > Select Properties by Right-clicking on Terminus > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

+ Announcement about Indie Craft

From May 26th to 29th, the Indie Craft Virtual Game Show for the top 50 selected companies will be held.

I plan to be online every day from 1pm to 5pm (KST).

Please come visit if you're interested. Terminus is at Booth S1-13! :)

- In-geon