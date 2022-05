Good day Turmoil Testers!

We bring to you a small hotfix after receiving several reports of multiplayer games getting stuck at the end of the game. This fix works retroactively for existing games, so if you got stuck after the last update your game will be playable again.

Changelog

Fixed an issue where end-of-game dialog would not trigger and the entire town would be stuck/unclickable

Many thanks for the reports, it helps a ton!