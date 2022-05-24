 Skip to content

Taur update for 24 May 2022

Patch 1.31

Patch 1.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.31

  • Added in-game handling of save file corruption.

    • The game now saves an additional savedatabackup.dat file in the savedata.dat file location.
    • If the save data file fails to load on game startup, the game will attempt to load the backup file instead.
    • An in-game message screen will appear to inform the player if save corruption has occurred and whether the backup file was successfully loaded or not.

  • Added new Paladin tech:

    • Inferno Shells
      Increases the blast radius of Paladin main turret projectiles by 100%.
    • Unstoppable Might
      Paladin main turret projectiles receive a 100% chance to bypass enemy shields.

  • Added the ability to have a platoon/sentinel autoselected for deployment by right-clicking its reinforcement button.

  • Added text that displays the campaign difficulty of each game save in the load game screen.

  • Added a text displaying the current game version in the main menu.

  • Fixed a bug with save data versioning, which could cause some players in certain circumstances to lose their rebel units and reset the health of sentinels to 0.

  • Fixed a bug where an enemy infantry unit could get stuck alive inside its killed dropship on some maps, preventing the mission from progressing/completing after killing all enemies.

  • Fixed a UI performance bug that could occur when entering the campaign screen after a battle, severely reducing FPS while in any of the campaign menu screens.

  • Fixed a bug with Sentinel gun turrets incorrectly predicting their target movement when aiming.

  • Fixed a UI exception bug when switching campaign screens using a hotkey while also dragging a rebel unit icon.

  • Fixed a UI visual bug that occurred for some screen resolutions when dragging a rebel unit icon.

  • Fixed incorrect pricing for a rank of the Melee Expertise rebel tech.

  • Fixed UI alignment issues in the Trade campaign screen for some screen resolutions.

  • Stalker units now break stealth if they are the last enemy/enemies alive.

  • Increased the ranged damage bonus across all Rebel ranks from a range of 0% - 50% to
    0% - 100%.

  • Increased reload time of Specialists from 20 to 25 seconds.

  • Increased base damage of Scouts from 10 to 20.

  • Increased base damage of Gunners from 6 to 13.

  • Increased Paladin main turret base damage from 150 to 500.

  • Increased Paladin beam turret base damage from 10 to 20.

  • Increased Paladin missile turret base damage from 15 to 50.

  • Increased Paladin missile turret rate of fire by 35%.

  • Increased Avenger main turret base damage from 200 to 625.

  • Increased Avenger beam turret base damage from 10 to 30.

  • Increased Avenger gun turret base damage from 15 to 40.

  • Increased the Specialist damage bonus from Volatile Payload tech from 35 to 150.

  • Increased health restoration of Nanoleech Blades tech from 5 to 15 health.

  • Increased the number of ranks for the Kinetic Strike tech from 3 to 5, it now generates 1/2/3/4/5 armor per hit.

  • Increased the number of ranks for the Good Relations tech from 3 to 5, it now grants 1/2/3/4/5 Rebel volunteers after trading with the Rebel trade group. Also changed it to only trigger once per day.

  • Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Shells tech, from 15%/30% to 25%/50%.

  • Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Autoloader tech, from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.

  • Increased health recovery of the Repair Facility tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 100/200/300/400/500.

  • Increased health recovery of the Nanogen Hull tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 120/240/360/480/600.

  • Increased damage bonus of the Punitive Shells tech from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.

  • Increased damage bonus of the Searing Plasma tech from 35% to 75%.

  • Increased reload speed bonus of the Relentless Bombardment tech from 15%/30% to 20%/40%.

  • Increased the price improvement of the Ample Spoils trait from 50% to 75%.

  • Increased the supply probability of all resources for the Organic Colonists trade group.

  • Reduced the weapon switching time of all Prime Cannon weapons from 2.0 seconds to 0.66 seconds.

  • Reduced overall Power gain over the course of a campaign.

  • Reduced Grenadier grenade throwing cooldown from 3.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

  • Reduced Grenadier base reload time from 15 seconds to 11 seconds.

  • Reduced and adjusted most Paladin and Avenger tech costs.

  • Reduced the supply probability of Massive Power Cores and Prime Crystals for the Tauron Rebels trade group.

