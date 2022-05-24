Patch 1.31

Version 1.31
-
Added in-game handling of save file corruption.
- The game now saves an additional savedatabackup.dat file in the savedata.dat file location.
- If the save data file fails to load on game startup, the game will attempt to load the backup file instead.
- An in-game message screen will appear to inform the player if save corruption has occurred and whether the backup file was successfully loaded or not.
-
Added new Paladin tech:
- Inferno Shells
Increases the blast radius of Paladin main turret projectiles by 100%.
- Unstoppable Might
Paladin main turret projectiles receive a 100% chance to bypass enemy shields.
- Inferno Shells
-
Added the ability to have a platoon/sentinel autoselected for deployment by right-clicking its reinforcement button.
-
Added text that displays the campaign difficulty of each game save in the load game screen.
-
Added a text displaying the current game version in the main menu.
-
Fixed a bug with save data versioning, which could cause some players in certain circumstances to lose their rebel units and reset the health of sentinels to 0.
-
Fixed a bug where an enemy infantry unit could get stuck alive inside its killed dropship on some maps, preventing the mission from progressing/completing after killing all enemies.
-
Fixed a UI performance bug that could occur when entering the campaign screen after a battle, severely reducing FPS while in any of the campaign menu screens.
-
Fixed a bug with Sentinel gun turrets incorrectly predicting their target movement when aiming.
-
Fixed a UI exception bug when switching campaign screens using a hotkey while also dragging a rebel unit icon.
-
Fixed a UI visual bug that occurred for some screen resolutions when dragging a rebel unit icon.
-
Fixed incorrect pricing for a rank of the Melee Expertise rebel tech.
-
Fixed UI alignment issues in the Trade campaign screen for some screen resolutions.
-
Stalker units now break stealth if they are the last enemy/enemies alive.
-
Increased the ranged damage bonus across all Rebel ranks from a range of 0% - 50% to
0% - 100%.
-
Increased reload time of Specialists from 20 to 25 seconds.
-
Increased base damage of Scouts from 10 to 20.
-
Increased base damage of Gunners from 6 to 13.
-
Increased Paladin main turret base damage from 150 to 500.
-
Increased Paladin beam turret base damage from 10 to 20.
-
Increased Paladin missile turret base damage from 15 to 50.
-
Increased Paladin missile turret rate of fire by 35%.
-
Increased Avenger main turret base damage from 200 to 625.
-
Increased Avenger beam turret base damage from 10 to 30.
-
Increased Avenger gun turret base damage from 15 to 40.
-
Increased the Specialist damage bonus from Volatile Payload tech from 35 to 150.
-
Increased health restoration of Nanoleech Blades tech from 5 to 15 health.
-
Increased the number of ranks for the Kinetic Strike tech from 3 to 5, it now generates 1/2/3/4/5 armor per hit.
-
Increased the number of ranks for the Good Relations tech from 3 to 5, it now grants 1/2/3/4/5 Rebel volunteers after trading with the Rebel trade group. Also changed it to only trigger once per day.
-
Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Shells tech, from 15%/30% to 25%/50%.
-
Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Autoloader tech, from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.
-
Increased health recovery of the Repair Facility tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 100/200/300/400/500.
-
Increased health recovery of the Nanogen Hull tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 120/240/360/480/600.
-
Increased damage bonus of the Punitive Shells tech from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.
-
Increased damage bonus of the Searing Plasma tech from 35% to 75%.
-
Increased reload speed bonus of the Relentless Bombardment tech from 15%/30% to 20%/40%.
-
Increased the price improvement of the Ample Spoils trait from 50% to 75%.
-
Increased the supply probability of all resources for the Organic Colonists trade group.
-
Reduced the weapon switching time of all Prime Cannon weapons from 2.0 seconds to 0.66 seconds.
-
Reduced overall Power gain over the course of a campaign.
-
Reduced Grenadier grenade throwing cooldown from 3.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.
-
Reduced Grenadier base reload time from 15 seconds to 11 seconds.
-
Reduced and adjusted most Paladin and Avenger tech costs.
-
Reduced the supply probability of Massive Power Cores and Prime Crystals for the Tauron Rebels trade group.
