Patch 1.31

Added in-game handling of save file corruption. The game now saves an additional savedatabackup.dat file in the savedata.dat file location.

If the save data file fails to load on game startup, the game will attempt to load the backup file instead.

An in-game message screen will appear to inform the player if save corruption has occurred and whether the backup file was successfully loaded or not.



Added new Paladin tech: Inferno Shells

Increases the blast radius of Paladin main turret projectiles by 100%.

Increases the blast radius of Paladin main turret projectiles by Unstoppable Might

Paladin main turret projectiles receive a 100% chance to bypass enemy shields.

Added the ability to have a platoon/sentinel autoselected for deployment by right-clicking its reinforcement button.

Added text that displays the campaign difficulty of each game save in the load game screen.

Added a text displaying the current game version in the main menu.

Fixed a bug with save data versioning, which could cause some players in certain circumstances to lose their rebel units and reset the health of sentinels to 0.

Fixed a bug where an enemy infantry unit could get stuck alive inside its killed dropship on some maps, preventing the mission from progressing/completing after killing all enemies.

Fixed a UI performance bug that could occur when entering the campaign screen after a battle, severely reducing FPS while in any of the campaign menu screens.

Fixed a bug with Sentinel gun turrets incorrectly predicting their target movement when aiming.

Fixed a UI exception bug when switching campaign screens using a hotkey while also dragging a rebel unit icon.

Fixed a UI visual bug that occurred for some screen resolutions when dragging a rebel unit icon.

Fixed incorrect pricing for a rank of the Melee Expertise rebel tech.

Fixed UI alignment issues in the Trade campaign screen for some screen resolutions.

Stalker units now break stealth if they are the last enemy/enemies alive.

Increased the ranged damage bonus across all Rebel ranks from a range of 0% - 50% to

0% - 100%.

Increased reload time of Specialists from 20 to 25 seconds.

Increased base damage of Scouts from 10 to 20.

Increased base damage of Gunners from 6 to 13.

Increased Paladin main turret base damage from 150 to 500.

Increased Paladin beam turret base damage from 10 to 20.

Increased Paladin missile turret base damage from 15 to 50.

Increased Paladin missile turret rate of fire by 35%.

Increased Avenger main turret base damage from 200 to 625.

Increased Avenger beam turret base damage from 10 to 30.

Increased Avenger gun turret base damage from 15 to 40.

Increased the Specialist damage bonus from Volatile Payload tech from 35 to 150.

Increased health restoration of Nanoleech Blades tech from 5 to 15 health.

Increased the number of ranks for the Kinetic Strike tech from 3 to 5, it now generates 1/2/3/4/5 armor per hit.

Increased the number of ranks for the Good Relations tech from 3 to 5, it now grants 1/2/3/4/5 Rebel volunteers after trading with the Rebel trade group. Also changed it to only trigger once per day.

Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Shells tech, from 15%/30% to 25%/50%.

Increased the reload speed bonus of Optimized Autoloader tech, from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.

Increased health recovery of the Repair Facility tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 100/200/300/400/500.

Increased health recovery of the Nanogen Hull tech from 60/120/180/240/300 to 120/240/360/480/600.

Increased damage bonus of the Punitive Shells tech from 10%/20%/30% to 20%/40%/60%.

Increased damage bonus of the Searing Plasma tech from 35% to 75%.

Increased reload speed bonus of the Relentless Bombardment tech from 15%/30% to 20%/40%.

Increased the price improvement of the Ample Spoils trait from 50% to 75%.

Increased the supply probability of all resources for the Organic Colonists trade group.

Reduced the weapon switching time of all Prime Cannon weapons from 2.0 seconds to 0.66 seconds.

Reduced overall Power gain over the course of a campaign.

Reduced Grenadier grenade throwing cooldown from 3.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Reduced Grenadier base reload time from 15 seconds to 11 seconds.

Reduced and adjusted most Paladin and Avenger tech costs.