Patch Notes for Version 0.1.1

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

A new update has been released!

This update features a reworked online lobby created to fix some nasty glitches related to players not loading correctly when connecting to a match.

Finally I can become a Washing Machine!

A new "Profile Customization" submenu has been added to the main menu, it lets you customize a player banner with a set of icons and titles to display in the new online lobby!

The "Streets of Cock" Singleplayer demo in the main menu has been removed, however the game mode with the same name can still be played either alone, local or online!

Bye Bye, Ghost glitch!

The online match lobby has been reworked!

Instead of the player characters, now the lobby displays the customizable "Player Cards" for each connected player, some titles and icons can be earned in special events hosted by the developers so stay tuned here and on the official discord server for more news!

The reason of this change is to attack the source of the infamous "Ghost Glitch" where connected players wouldn't show up in the lobby, neither the match would notify via chat that the glitched player connected, but they could send chat messages with no problems, if the match started with a glitched player, they would spawn and die infinitely in the unprogrammed area of purgatory.

Now some notes from the developer.

Almost 4 Months have passed since the game launched, and we have constantly updated the game in a biweekly basis with new content, modes and a LOT of bug fixes based on feedback from the community, I feel like this work is starting to burn me out a bit and decided to take a break from updating the game, it could be for a month or two, but don't worry, the game will not be abandoned, on the contrary, after this break the goal is to get the game out of early access and do all the needed fixes for this to happen!

I will keep playing the game with anyone who wants to have some soccer fun, just hop in or let us know in the discord server that you want to play!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia