The Last Warlord Version Patch No. 143 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3408）

This new updates as follow: (5/25 3:00 pm)
1.Optimization:
1.) Added new exclusive suits for Zhuge Liang and Zhou Yu as the rewards of Bandit;
2.) Increased the probability of the officers in Bandit becoming player’s subordinates ;
2.Bug fixing:
1.) Fixed the error of Archery using Volley;
2.) Fixed the display error in battle report about the wounded vice officer after using Shoot Never Miss;
3.) Fixed the bug that officer under AI’s control will automatically release skills and use ladders at the same time.
Changed files in this update