 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord update for 25 May 2022

The Last Warlord Version Patch No. 143 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3408）

Share · View all patches · Build 8797655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new updates as follow: (5/25 3:00 pm)
1.Optimization:
1.) Added new exclusive suits for Zhuge Liang and Zhou Yu as the rewards of Bandit;
2.) Increased the probability of the officers in Bandit becoming player’s subordinates ;

2.Bug fixing:
1.) Fixed the error of Archery using Volley;
2.) Fixed the display error in battle report about the wounded vice officer after using Shoot Never Miss;
3.) Fixed the bug that officer under AI’s control will automatically release skills and use ladders at the same time.

Changed files in this update

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord 20170120 Depot 577231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link