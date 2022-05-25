The Last Warlord Version Patch No. 143 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3408）

This new updates as follow: (5/25 3:00 pm)

1.Optimization:

1.) Added new exclusive suits for Zhuge Liang and Zhou Yu as the rewards of Bandit;

2.) Increased the probability of the officers in Bandit becoming player’s subordinates ;

2.Bug fixing:

1.) Fixed the error of Archery using Volley;

2.) Fixed the display error in battle report about the wounded vice officer after using Shoot Never Miss;

3.) Fixed the bug that officer under AI’s control will automatically release skills and use ladders at the same time.