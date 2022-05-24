K.D. rolls into battle! 😏

[previewyoutube=o-Xtdlwe8ew;full]
New Character!
The results are in, and Future Kid K.D. won! Our first (of many!) community voted character updates for Samurai Gunn 2. Check out his new tricks:
Pizza Roll
Hold down + left / right when landing to roll. Throw off your opponent's offense, or get away from trouble in a jiffy. You can even roll under bullets!
Catch 'Em All
Dash into an opponent to steal their ammo! K.D. also keeps any special bullet effects he's stolen.
That goes for Friends characters too! No one can stop K.D. from completing his collection.
Hot Pocket
Dash and slash a bullet to instantly pocket it! It may be covered in lint but it's still good I promise!
New Stages!
Trap Temple
A fan favorite has returned. As the match draws closer to its finale, the floors pull farther apart! There's something curious in the distance... is that a robot?
Chopping Block
Become Samurai Smoothie in our deadliest stage yet.
Wall-Dashing
An underused mechanic just got some extra love. Wall Dashing!
Press Jump during a dash to reflect off of the nearest wall.
Character Buffs
Ghost, Hayao, and Pops have been hitting the gym for some new buffs:
- Ghost’s invisibility time increased
- Ghost's float lasts longer
- Ghost can float out of falling spawns
- Ghost’s float recharges from wall-sliding and sword kills
- Ghost’s invisibility time resets if she gets a kill while invisible
- Ghost’s position is no longer revealed during the widescreen kill effect if she is invisible
- Hayao can run up walls infinitely without getting tired
- Hayao can sword fling out of a wall run
- Pop’s throw stuns opponents for longer
For the entire list of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, scroll to the bottom for the full Update Log.
Community Creations
Check out what the incredible folks on our Discord have been making! (And while you're here, join us!)
An all out graveyard brawl by @2Pblog1
(Check out Quest of Graal btw!)
Helsmley Charging by a box gaming
Samurai Showdown! by Felicity!
Among Us and Slug by xXx_14_SPORTSMANN_88_xXx
EA7 Update Log
NEW CHARACTER!
- K.D.
NEW VERSUS STAGES!
- Trap Temple
- Chopping Block
DASHING
- Can dash in and out of water without getting wet
- Increased dash time when wall-dashing
- Dashing resets sword fling (after dashing, swinging your sword adds momentum in the direction of the attack for one swing until hitting the ground, or dashing again)
CHARACTER BUFFS
- Pop’s throw tumble time increased
- Ghost’s invisibility time increased
- Ghost's float lasts longer
- Ghost can float out of falling spawns
- Ghost’s float recharges from wall-sliding and sword kills
- Ghost’s invisibility time increases if she gets a kill while invisible
- Ghost’s position is no longer revealed during the widescreen kill effect if she is invisible
- Hayao can run up walls infinitely without getting tired
- Hayao can sword fling out of a wall run
BONUS
- Among Us Pizza will give ammo when eaten completely. Try reheating the pizza with Otomo, she likes it extra crispy
- Kill-streak shadows are now similar to the color of the character
- 9 point kill streaks are rainbow
- You can see how many wins you’ve had in a session under your player icon
- If your online matchmaking opponent picked the same palette as you, theirs will be different
Menu Quality of Life
- Holding right or left to move quickly on char select is more comfortable
- Holding right / left to move has been standardized on all menus
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Pops exploding if shooting down when upside down on goo
- Fixed Character palettes being out of sync when connecting online
- Fixed inaccurate water hit box
- Fixed full ammo refill when Target Practice restarts
- Fixed Enemy statue eye offset
Have fun hanging with K.D., just be careful sharing your snacks with him! He will eat them all
