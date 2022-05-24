K.D. rolls into battle! 😏

Share · View all patches · Build 8797612 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 17:06:19 UTC by Wendy

New Character!

The results are in, and Future Kid K.D. won! Our first (of many!) community voted character updates for Samurai Gunn 2. Check out his new tricks:

Pizza Roll

Hold down + left / right when landing to roll. Throw off your opponent's offense, or get away from trouble in a jiffy. You can even roll under bullets!



Catch 'Em All

Dash into an opponent to steal their ammo! K.D. also keeps any special bullet effects he's stolen.



That goes for Friends characters too! No one can stop K.D. from completing his collection.



Hot Pocket

Dash and slash a bullet to instantly pocket it! It may be covered in lint but it's still good I promise!



New Stages!

Trap Temple

A fan favorite has returned. As the match draws closer to its finale, the floors pull farther apart! There's something curious in the distance... is that a robot?



Chopping Block

Become Samurai Smoothie in our deadliest stage yet.



Wall-Dashing

An underused mechanic just got some extra love. Wall Dashing!

Press Jump during a dash to reflect off of the nearest wall.



Character Buffs

Ghost, Hayao, and Pops have been hitting the gym for some new buffs:



Ghost’s invisibility time increased

Ghost's float lasts longer

Ghost can float out of falling spawns

Ghost’s float recharges from wall-sliding and sword kills

Ghost’s invisibility time resets if she gets a kill while invisible

Ghost’s position is no longer revealed during the widescreen kill effect if she is invisible

Hayao can run up walls infinitely without getting tired

Hayao can sword fling out of a wall run

Pop’s throw stuns opponents for longer

For the entire list of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, scroll to the bottom for the full Update Log.

Community Creations

Check out what the incredible folks on our Discord have been making! (And while you're here, join us!)



An all out graveyard brawl by @2Pblog1

(Check out Quest of Graal btw!)



Ghost by JherBear



KD by DEDDMAN



Smug lil KD by Shabupi



Otomo by Alexo eRVieLo



Helsmley Charging by a box gaming



Ghost by Mr. JellyBelly



Otomo by Thiricola



Samurai Showdown! by Felicity!



Hayao by Dwen



Among Us and Slug by xXx_14_SPORTSMANN_88_xXx



Slug by tonyrabit



Pops by tonyrabit



Helmsley by Rak



by bleak.



Hayao by conductor



Slug by filya_morkin



Otomo but sukeban, by rotten



KD by TheFatFairy

