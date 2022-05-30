A new way to play with nuke has been updated. Now you can get a nuke and detonate it in any scene, and the scene that has been nuked will be in ruins the next time you pass by. For example, you can detonate the nuke in the cannibal area, and the next time you pass through the cannibal area, no cannibals will appear to trouble you.
The Story of The Flood update for 30 May 2022
Update: New way to play with nuclear bomb
Patchnotes via Steam Community
