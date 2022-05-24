 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucky Tlhalerwa's Cybernetic Titan update for 24 May 2022

Cybernetic Titan Is Now Available In 12 Different Languages

Share · View all patches · Build 8797515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cybernetic Titan has been translated to English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Korean, Italian and Turkish. This update also introduces a new survival gamemode called Unlimited Survival where the player has to pick up any 3 guns they want and fight off 200 enemies to win. the enemies get tougher and deal more damage per 25 killed, It also introduces the RPG-7 a rocket propelled grenade launcher made in russia, the next update of cybernetic titan will introduce the MP-40, AK-12, GALIL, AKS-74U, FAL etc...

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link