Cybernetic Titan Is Now Available In 12 Different Languages

Cybernetic Titan has been translated to English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Korean, Italian and Turkish. This update also introduces a new survival gamemode called Unlimited Survival where the player has to pick up any 3 guns they want and fight off 200 enemies to win. the enemies get tougher and deal more damage per 25 killed, It also introduces the RPG-7 a rocket propelled grenade launcher made in russia, the next update of cybernetic titan will introduce the MP-40, AK-12, GALIL, AKS-74U, FAL etc...