Patch Notes - 1.0.2

Thank you so much for playing. ːsteamhappyː

It's update for bug fixes and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

Reduced the duration of the wave.

Fixed the following bugs.

Still moving for a moment when player are dead

Sometimes the player's motion stops when he's attacked.

We checked the following bugs. We will update you as soon as possible.

When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded

After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full. (Resolved when reconnecting.)

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.

플레이 해주시는 분들 정말 감사드립니다. ːsteamhappyː

밸런스 조정과 몇몇 버그를 고친 업데이트입니다.

다음 항목들을 밸런스 조정 하였습니다.

웨이브가 지속되는 시간을 줄였습니다.

다음 버그들을 고쳤습니다.

플레이어가 죽었을 때 잠깐동안 짧게 움직이던 현상

가끔 플레이어가 피격 받았을 때, 플레이어의 모션이 멈추는 현상

저희는 다음 버그들을 확인했으며, 최대한 빠른 시일 내에 업데이트 하겠습니다.

인벤토리나 가방이 꽉 찼을 때, 저장 후 불러오기 시 아이템이 전부 사라지는 현상

가끔 여러 번 죽은 후에 재시작 시, 가방이 꽉 찼다며 아이템이 획득되지 않는 현상 (재접속 시 해결됩니다.)

혹시 플레이 하시면서 버그를 발견하신다면, 스팀 토론 페이지에 고정되어있는 Bug Reports 란을 통해 보고해주시면 정말 감사드리겠습니다.