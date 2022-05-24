0.2.02 Update | Some food and adjustment + Walkthrough Event

Share · View all patches · Build 8797352 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 07:19:16 UTC by Wendy

【May.24th, 2022 Update】

--------------------------- New Content ---------------------------

More choices on your recipes

a. Rotten Egg Fried: Eating this food can bring the evening come instantly

b. Arctic Fish Fillet: Recover Stamina and Mana

c. FF potion: Drink this potion to make time go faster Optimize chatting system：

a. You can now close the chatting surface so you won't receive any message

b. Scrolling message won't bother you any more Fix an issue that quick building won't consume material correctly Fix an issue that Lv.30 Talents may not work properly. Increase the storage upper limit of Mana Furnace, now you can forge 10k props in one time. Fixed various description in ENG, Retrofitting is now "Upgrade", and leveling up building is now "Enhance"

We hope you enjoy Craft Hero. And as usual, find us in Discord and let us know what you think!

--------------------------- Holding Event ---------------------------

【Walkthrough Event】

Writing walkthrough for Craft Hero in Steam community, you will have the chance to win at most 20$ Steam gift card. And you will also be invited as into our Pioneer Test Group, being able to experience the latest content of the game! (Click to view event details)