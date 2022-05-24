Update, Version 20220524 Special Tractor Operation!





New mini-game: Special Tractor Operation. (It's basically a snake game with a Ukrainian theme.)

The mini-game is started by the weapon vendor in the Bazaar just near where the Ghost of Kyiv can start.

You can get some scrapes, steels, and rubbers by recycling captured tanks. That's why we got the recycling skill in, yesterday. :)

It has been 3 months. Slava Ukraini!

I know my art skill is bad. Thus, all art assets used in this mini-game are exposed in the mod folder, free for everyone to edit.

Fixed a display error when gaining bonus materials from recycling skills in certain edge cases.

简体中文

新的小游戏：特殊拖拉机行动。（基本上，这是一个乌克兰主题的贪吃蛇游戏。）

这个小游戏由巴扎的武器商人那里触发，就在基辅的幽灵的出发点旁边。

你可以通过肢解被你捕获的敌方坦克来获得一些废料、钢铁、橡胶。 这也是为什么我们昨天加入了回收技能。 :)

战争已经持续3个月了。愿荣耀归于乌克兰！

我知道我的美术能力依然悲剧。所以，所有关于这个小游戏的美术资源都可以在MOD文件夹内自由编辑。

修复了一处从回收技能获得原料时可能发生的显示错误。