May 25th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

1. Karma Balance
[Dance of Wind]
Cover Fire, Cover Fire (Hold)
- Reduced damage of 3rd attack by 30%
[Ruler of Darkness]
Death Blossom
- Reduced break damage at the initial point by 34%
[Desperado]
Explosive Shot (Upgrade)
- Reduced the number of hits from 10 to 7
- Increased the damage per hit by 43% (Total damage is unchanged)
[Wild Spirit]
Giant’s Axe
- Added a 0.01 second delay to grab
- Reduced the time frame for grab by 0.04 seconds
2. Karma Balance – PVE
[Fallen Light]
Slug Shot
- Reduced PVE damage by 75%
3. Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where equipping Checkmate Boots (Male) or Checkmate Boots (Female) Item caused the equipped part to be elongated.
- Fixed a bug where the penalty for not accepting the Raid Matchmaking did not take effect in the Mission UI.
- Fixed a bug where certain skills did different damage than the tooltip.
- Fixed a bug where items acquired message appeared twice or more if stackable items were obtained from boxes that went over the stack limit in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug where Dreamland Hooded T-shirt (Female) texture was blinking.
- Fixed a bug where Mark Target and Shadow Shot did no damage to the raid boss if the boss was in the break state on the floor.
- Fixed a bug where background music would end after the match ends in certain PVP maps.
- Fixed a bug where players would resurrect on enemy base in Coliseum of Judgment after the match area has been reduced.
