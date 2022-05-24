May 25th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8797134 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 06:39:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) May 25th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Karma Balance

[Dance of Wind]

Cover Fire, Cover Fire (Hold)

Reduced damage of 3rd attack by 30%

[Ruler of Darkness]

Death Blossom

Reduced break damage at the initial point by 34%

[Desperado]

Explosive Shot (Upgrade)

Reduced the number of hits from 10 to 7

Increased the damage per hit by 43% (Total damage is unchanged)

[Wild Spirit]

Giant’s Axe

Added a 0.01 second delay to grab

Reduced the time frame for grab by 0.04 seconds

2. Karma Balance – PVE

[Fallen Light]

Slug Shot

Reduced PVE damage by 75%

3. Bug Fixes