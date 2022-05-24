 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 24 May 2022

May 25th 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) May 25th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Karma Balance

[Dance of Wind]
Cover Fire, Cover Fire (Hold)

  • Reduced damage of 3rd attack by 30%

[Ruler of Darkness]
Death Blossom

  • Reduced break damage at the initial point by 34%

[Desperado]
Explosive Shot (Upgrade)

  • Reduced the number of hits from 10 to 7
  • Increased the damage per hit by 43% (Total damage is unchanged)

[Wild Spirit]
Giant’s Axe

  • Added a 0.01 second delay to grab
  • Reduced the time frame for grab by 0.04 seconds
2. Karma Balance – PVE

[Fallen Light]
Slug Shot

  • Reduced PVE damage by 75%
3. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where equipping Checkmate Boots (Male) or Checkmate Boots (Female) Item caused the equipped part to be elongated.
  • Fixed a bug where the penalty for not accepting the Raid Matchmaking did not take effect in the Mission UI.
  • Fixed a bug where certain skills did different damage than the tooltip.
  • Fixed a bug where items acquired message appeared twice or more if stackable items were obtained from boxes that went over the stack limit in the inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where Dreamland Hooded T-shirt (Female) texture was blinking.
  • Fixed a bug where Mark Target and Shadow Shot did no damage to the raid boss if the boss was in the break state on the floor.
  • Fixed a bug where background music would end after the match ends in certain PVP maps.
  • Fixed a bug where players would resurrect on enemy base in Coliseum of Judgment after the match area has been reduced.

