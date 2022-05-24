Hotfix for some players that can't create Steam lobbies

We've had a few reports of players from Asia that couldn't create a Saleblazers lobby. Here's to hoping we've fixed it. Let us know if we haven't!
If you're having crashes, please report them at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and try lowering your texture resolution/streaming settings.
Gameplay Changes
- Various axe/pickaxe damage balancing (mostly for the main game)
- Iterated on fishing minigame
- Reduced size of punch hitbox
Bug Fixes:
- (Hopefully) fixed not being able to create lobbies for some players
- Fixed many cases of item attributes not syncing/saving properly for clients
- Fixed items not dropping down when items below are destroyed
- Fixed building SFX not playing
- Fixed texture streaming not applying after restart but having no notification to do so
- Fixed terrain footsteps not appearing for client
- Fixed clients desyncing when going into downed state (host still desyncs)
- Fixed stamina not regenerating when touching a body of water
- Fixed item being stuck in your hand visually if you click on an item in a container then switch weapons
Optimizations
- Optimized animators that are far away by letting them update less often
- Fixed destroying items with hammer causing a lot of lag
- Added better texture streaming options by having a GB slider instead
- Fixed 100+ textures not using correct texture streaming options
New Known Issues:
- Trees don't regenerate again in PVE. Sorry about that! We just wanted to fix this connection issue ASAP, but we'll fix this soon.
- The pop up to tell you to restart after changing texture streaming settings can sometimes be stuck
