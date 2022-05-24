Hotfix for some players that can't create Steam lobbies

Share · View all patches · Build 8796951 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

We've had a few reports of players from Asia that couldn't create a Saleblazers lobby. Here's to hoping we've fixed it. Let us know if we haven't!

If you're having crashes, please report them at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and try lowering your texture resolution/streaming settings.

Gameplay Changes

Various axe/pickaxe damage balancing (mostly for the main game)

Iterated on fishing minigame

Reduced size of punch hitbox

Bug Fixes:

(Hopefully) fixed not being able to create lobbies for some players

Fixed many cases of item attributes not syncing/saving properly for clients

Fixed items not dropping down when items below are destroyed

Fixed building SFX not playing

Fixed texture streaming not applying after restart but having no notification to do so

Fixed terrain footsteps not appearing for client

Fixed clients desyncing when going into downed state (host still desyncs)

Fixed stamina not regenerating when touching a body of water

Fixed item being stuck in your hand visually if you click on an item in a container then switch weapons

Optimizations

Optimized animators that are far away by letting them update less often

Fixed destroying items with hammer causing a lot of lag

Added better texture streaming options by having a GB slider instead

Fixed 100+ textures not using correct texture streaming options

New Known Issues: