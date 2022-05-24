 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 24 May 2022

Hotfix for some players that can't create Steam lobbies

Last edited by Wendy

We've had a few reports of players from Asia that couldn't create a Saleblazers lobby. Here's to hoping we've fixed it. Let us know if we haven't!

If you're having crashes, please report them at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers and try lowering your texture resolution/streaming settings.

Gameplay Changes

  • Various axe/pickaxe damage balancing (mostly for the main game)
  • Iterated on fishing minigame
  • Reduced size of punch hitbox

Bug Fixes:

  • (Hopefully) fixed not being able to create lobbies for some players
  • Fixed many cases of item attributes not syncing/saving properly for clients
  • Fixed items not dropping down when items below are destroyed
  • Fixed building SFX not playing
  • Fixed texture streaming not applying after restart but having no notification to do so
  • Fixed terrain footsteps not appearing for client
  • Fixed clients desyncing when going into downed state (host still desyncs)
  • Fixed stamina not regenerating when touching a body of water
  • Fixed item being stuck in your hand visually if you click on an item in a container then switch weapons

Optimizations

  • Optimized animators that are far away by letting them update less often
  • Fixed destroying items with hammer causing a lot of lag
  • Added better texture streaming options by having a GB slider instead
  • Fixed 100+ textures not using correct texture streaming options

New Known Issues:

  • Trees don't regenerate again in PVE. Sorry about that! We just wanted to fix this connection issue ASAP, but we'll fix this soon.
  • The pop up to tell you to restart after changing texture streaming settings can sometimes be stuck
