PATCH 1.1.10109.0 AND ROAD MAP!

Hello Engineers,

Today we have not one but two pieces of important news for you!

Not only do we have an extensive list of fixes and changes but also something unearthly, with which you'll know what to anticipate from orbit. industries in the near future!

A PATCH & NEW CONTENT ROADMAP .. or should we call it a star map here?



orbit.Industries Patch & New Content Roadmap

A first small step is done, as you can see, the recent console patch and today's PC fix are already released.

Another expected amelioration of your orbital stations is planned for August and September.

But what exactly has changed today?

PATCH

Within today's patch, a number of fixes and improvements were implemented into the game. Most of them you'll be able to experience right after you'll start your routine orbital management.

Be sure to read the PATCH NOTES:

• SMI / Procurement Fixes and Improvements

Raised maximum digits count per system in project progress fields

Fix focus lost when switching to SMI, causing Input Legend to disappear

Get mission module hierarchy

Hide information in Procurement for unresearched systems, hopefully making the UI less “crowded” in the beginning of the game, fixing LI-768

Changed Project Button Text when complete to “Confirm” and hide Delete Button so players don’t delete the finished project accidentally

Cache project slave systems in procurement subsystem

Use system slave cache to display mission slaves in project requirements, fixing LI-769

Replaced untracked UObjects with TWeakObjectPtr

• Fix placement of attachment position of S5W connector, that resulted in players not being able to build closed structures

• Improved Project Provision System

First iteration of the three new project providers and balancing

New project feasibility and blueprint base

Support for multiple Providers per Project Collection

Balancing and global update delay for provider

Add curves to raise the available system count when station is growing

Fixed missing Reset for DeployedSystemCount

• ESV Build Menu Improvements

Build menu stays open after build and remembers the module that was placed last

Don’t delete preview actor when an attachment point of another module was selected

Disable “Confirm” button in ESV build menu when module is blocked or there isn’t enough money

Select the first module in the build menu automatically when the player opens it

• Improvements to the Notifications system

Improved position, size and text wrapping of temporary notifications

Added temporary toasts for module deletion

Made system deletion notification with error temporary

• Balancing Values

Changed values for setup/upkeep/workforce/input needs for several modules/systems inside the Balancing Table, especially to make higher level resource modules as well as the workforce modules more profitable.

We were able to secure today's update thanks to all your feedback and reports. It's an invaluable source of information! So, as always, be sure to let us know how the current changes work for you!.