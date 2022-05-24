 Skip to content

Triga update for 24 May 2022

Update v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8796788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds some needed polish, content, and bug fixes. I hope you all are as excited as I am for these changes! Can't wait to hear what you think.

Triga v1.1

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where player pressing ESC rapidly after acquiring a secret key prevented the secret level from unlocking properly. The level should unlock now for those with save files affected by this bug (Please leave a comment if this fix does not work for you!)
  • Fixed a crash caused when attempting to place a tile on a blank space, then placing it on an open space, and then hitting undo.
  • Fixed an issue with loading sound volume when the game is started.
  • Fixed an issue with undoing a reset that would spawn extra tiles.

Gameplay

  • Added 2 more signal boosters.
  • Removed one lightning tile from available tools in “Tri Hard.”
  • “How can fire undo stone” changed to “Excavation,” now locked with gold.
  • Created a new 2nd tutorial level to teach bomb chains and stone destruction. Used the name “How can fire undo stone?”
  • Push brick added to “Rocket Ship” in an attempt to show the player elemental bricks earlier on.
  • Added a new all pusher level.

System

  • There is now a slight input delay after placing tiles, which is longer after placing the last tile, preventing the player from quitting the level instantly after placing a tile. This input delay does not apply to undo or reset.
  • Proper shuffle playlist implemented: Shuffle now creates a shuffled playlist, without repeated tracks.
  • Added credits / special thanks to title screen menu.

Art

  • Explosion art updated to help make more clear the distinction between bombs detonating, and tiles being destroyed by a detonation.
  • Perfect firework art updated.
  • Updated sad fail firework: Now always spawns in middle and goes more quickly to avoid confusion.

Sound

  • Initial volume turned down.
  • If player clicks a level after blackhole warning message music glitch, and they did not have the music paused beforehand, the music will now restart.
  • New sound for button presses.
  • Some sounds can now overlap more frequently (Explosions, lightning, gold destroy).

Please enjoy and let me know in the comments / discussion what you think!

