Update v1.1

This update adds some needed polish, content, and bug fixes. I hope you all are as excited as I am for these changes! Can't wait to hear what you think.

Triga v1.1

Bugs

Fixed a bug where player pressing ESC rapidly after acquiring a secret key prevented the secret level from unlocking properly. The level should unlock now for those with save files affected by this bug (Please leave a comment if this fix does not work for you!)

Fixed a crash caused when attempting to place a tile on a blank space, then placing it on an open space, and then hitting undo.

Fixed an issue with loading sound volume when the game is started.

Fixed an issue with undoing a reset that would spawn extra tiles.

Gameplay

Added 2 more signal boosters.

Removed one lightning tile from available tools in “Tri Hard.”

“How can fire undo stone” changed to “Excavation,” now locked with gold.

Created a new 2nd tutorial level to teach bomb chains and stone destruction. Used the name “How can fire undo stone?”

Push brick added to “Rocket Ship” in an attempt to show the player elemental bricks earlier on.

Added a new all pusher level.

System

There is now a slight input delay after placing tiles, which is longer after placing the last tile, preventing the player from quitting the level instantly after placing a tile. This input delay does not apply to undo or reset.

Proper shuffle playlist implemented: Shuffle now creates a shuffled playlist, without repeated tracks.

Added credits / special thanks to title screen menu.

Art

Explosion art updated to help make more clear the distinction between bombs detonating, and tiles being destroyed by a detonation.

Perfect firework art updated.

Updated sad fail firework: Now always spawns in middle and goes more quickly to avoid confusion.

Sound

Initial volume turned down.

If player clicks a level after blackhole warning message music glitch, and they did not have the music paused beforehand, the music will now restart.

New sound for button presses.

Some sounds can now overlap more frequently (Explosions, lightning, gold destroy).

Please enjoy and let me know in the comments / discussion what you think!