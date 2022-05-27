Beta 1.1: Trophy Hunters

Greetings all you great achievers! You will now be able to see your past records and accomplishments within the game on the trophy wall of your cave. There are achievements to get in War, Trade and Faith as well as general village achievements that are presented to you in the form of a progressively unlockable mural on the same wall. These achievements are also linked to your steam achievements which has something that we have now finally added as we get to the end.

General gameplay improvements, bug fixes and balance changes as usual.

We hope you enjoy this update and look forward to seeing how well you all do with your achievements!

Features:

• Added a in game trophy display for achievements earned in game.

• Added Steam cloud saves and achievements.

• New story moments available if one gender gets low in population.

• Favoured enemies chosen on game start will now have a larger impact on treks/diplomacy and are more likely to lead invasions.

• Keeping your average goblin happiness at certain thresholds will garner bonuses like increased birth-rate or potentially goblins permanently leaving the village.

Balance:

• Breeders can now only be opposite gender to king/queen

• Story moments now give much more explicit hints as to what each options risks/reward are.

• Goblins current actions can now be interrupted if you switch their jobs or change priority on a targeted action, even while a goblin has already started the action.

• Slightly decreased stats for Settlements, Caverns and Holy Sites.

• Increased Shiny cost to upgrade Grand Hall

• Decreased Shiny cost to upgrade Storage

• Decreased Shiny cost to build Guard Tower, Shaman Hut, Workshop, and Worg Den

• Slightly decreased damage for all enemies and decreased health for the Skeleton King.

• Increased Basic Tools and Hides durability.

• Decreased Cloth and Tools durability.

UI Updates:

• Added maturity for animals into their UI, so that animals dying due to old age is more obvious.

• Added more names to the pool for goblins.

• Notifications for new achievements and goblins leaving the village.

Art:

• Wraith mesh and particles updated.

• New Trophy room displaying achievements earned.

Bugs:

• Decorative buildings now drop half resources when destroyed.

• Due to new tracking data for achievements, we needed to bump save versions removing old ones.