Major Update 2

Hello!

It's been a long time coming, but the game is now completely translatable. In fact, thanks to the amazing contributors over on our Discord, a few languages have already been translated! I'm currently in the works of having the Chinese translation done, however it is being done by a professional translator and as such you won't see the Chinese translation for a week or so. As soon as it's done, I'll implement it, now that the framework for such things is implemented into the game.

The currently available languages are:

English (of course)

German

French

Portuguese

Spanish

Russian

As more people volunteer to translate other languages, they will become available as well. Let me repeat that the Chinese translation is currently being worked on, so it will be included later.

So, why is this a Major Update? Well, if you're a native English speaker, it probably isn't very exciting. The good news, though, is that I'm going to be focusing on new content from this point forward now that all of this stuff is finally out of the way.

We've also started a Beta Branch on our Discord. I'm always looking for people to help test things and as I'm adding in new content, that'll especially be true.

Here's the changelog:

CHANGELOG

You can now change the language of the game in the Title Screen.

NOTE: Translated languages use a different font. This must be the case until the games resolution is increased (I plan to do this sometime in the future), due to how many translations are significantly more wordy and would absolutely not fit with the default font of the game.

Cleaned up the initial loading process of the game. It now loads way faster.

The Spectral Bow's arrow sprite has been updated to be of higher resolution so that if the player has a lot of scaling bonuses, it doesn't look quite as terrible.

The Level Selection screen has been rearranged in preparation of more levels.

The Main Menu, Character Selection, Heritage Selection, and Level Selection screens can now all be navigated with a keyboard/controller. More menus will be done in the future. I apologize for how inconsistent this is so far.

BUG FIXES

Attempted fix for the rare situation where Portals don't spawn in The Crossroads. This is very hard for me to track down, so all I can do is keep reworking how it spawns in and seeing if it happens again because it seems to occur so rarely that it's very difficult for me to test. So, as always, please just let me know if this happens again.

WHAT'S NEXT

Localization was really surprisingly big, and not at all possible without the people in the community who volunteered to translate. Having that out of the way is huge and is exactly what's been worked on these past few days.

So, can the game finally start getting new content now? Oh yes. That's exactly what's next on the docket. Currently, I want to start working on a 3rd map. After that's done, I'd like to start looking into map modifiers and challenges. You can expect new achievements, as well. Maybe even some new characters and/or heritages? Only time will tell.

I want to keep working on keyboard/controller support. I want to improve the visual clarity of the game (some skills can get so big that it becomes very difficult to see anything, even if they are being drawn under the enemies). I want to do a great many of things. Keep giving me time and I'll keep giving you results.

As for the translations, they may not be PERFECT right this moment, but if you find some translated text that doesn't make sense or is inconsistent, let us know over on the Discord.

In regards to Cloud Saves, I did some testing with them and am going to need to do some extra coding to get them to work in a manner that's safe. I am looking into it, but I don't want to slap together something haphazard that ends up deleting your save file.

Thank you all for your continued support and patience.