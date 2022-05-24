OLD SKOOL RACER UPDATE MAY 2022

 Skip to content

OLD SKOOL RACER update for 24 May 2022

Welcome to our first update for 2022.
Thankfully, all the team members survived the COVID waves (with a few hospital visits) and are hard at work on OSR again. Hopefully, this will be the year that the game goes gold.
Here is a summary of the content in this update:
a) New car levels: New York, Mexico
b) Updated Egypt level
c) Singleplayer boat racing in Venice and London
d) Multiplayer car racing
e) Updated Winner’s Island with trophies and feature unlock menu
f) Updated car garage with new photoreal cars
g) New boat garage
h) New sound effects in all levels

