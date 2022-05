Share · View all patches · Build 8796474 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 03:32:09 UTC by Wendy

This Update contains the Settings Menu, small bug fixes and Scoreboards placed in the paddock to view the current best laps on each track.

On our discord is currently a Contest active. Whoever placed first on the Tracks in 2 weeks will grant a special costume set!

Check out our Discord: discord.phantom-racing.com