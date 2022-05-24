May 24, 2022 ver. 1.3.2 update was made.

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.
Update details for ver.1.3.2
-Freeze disabling for 3 seconds after the Freeze effect ends
-Fixed the process when encountering bosses
-Changed the display of the connection of the connection area in the mini-map.
-Tinted Glasses, Pointed Witch Hat, and Tidings of Cat Ears changed to initially acquired; points will be returned if acquired with points
Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".
Changed files in this update