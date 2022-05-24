 Skip to content

LOST EPIC update for 24 May 2022

May 24, 2022 ver. 1.3.2 update was made.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.

Update details for ver.1.3.2　

-Freeze disabling for 3 seconds after the Freeze effect ends
-Fixed the process when encountering bosses
-Changed the display of the connection of the connection area in the mini-map.
-Tinted Glasses, Pointed Witch Hat, and Tidings of Cat Ears changed to initially acquired; points will be returned if acquired with points

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".

Changed files in this update

LOST EPIC Content Depot 1426491
