V0.9.1 - Steam Racing Fest, New Regions, Big Visual and Racing Improvements!!

Metric Racer is in the Steam Racing Fest and with it I'm releasing version 0.9.1! New Region, Big Visual Improvements and the first of many brand New Tracks!

Steam Racing Fest

To celebrate all the great racing games out on Steam, the Steam Racing Fest is going on now! Metric Racer is participating and is currently at 70% off! I'll be streaming through parts of this week as part of it!

New Region, New Tracks

A New Region is taking shape in the Outer Colonies. The first track released is Juno City, the first settlement into the Frontier of the Sol system. This track combines portals, city racing and terrain navigation into a dynamic and engaging race. The new volumetric fog and improvement glass and skybox shaders add a new layer of detail to the tracks. Check out the first look here:



Instead of dumping a number of tracks all at once I'm going to be releasing them 1 at a time to take the communities feedback on them. The Track Editor has had a number of improvements since the initial launch and I want to make that feedback loop a lot tighter! Follow me over on twitter to give your feedback!

Racer and Visual Improvements

I've reworked and done another pass at a number of different systems in the game.

Racer Tuning

Initially the racers were glued to the tracks and it gave off a very rigid feel to the racers. I've gone back and added a full physics spring-mass calcluation on top of the physics body calculations. This gives a far better anti-grav feel.

What Time is it?

Crossing the finish line you'll see your +/- with other racers on the field. You'll know how much of a lead you have or how much you'll need to make up on that next lap!

Level Enviroments

I've begun adding more enviromental items in the editor to give more life to the levels. The first addition is flying cars as you can see here along with better volumetric fog. Expect to see more choices for items which will help levels feel alive along with better visual enhancements.

Mind The Gap

I've added a number of new bug fixes to the track editor, but one major addition is the ability to close gaps. By selecting two orange track nodes and then pressing [Ctrl + B] you'll close the gab between two track pieces. You'll still need to re-work the AI nodes as you'd like.

Level Refreshes

There's no point adding improved editor features if I don't apply them to existing levels already! Currently New New York, Hong Kong and the Dragons Tail have all a substantial refresh helping them feel more alive. I'll be giving Malaysia the same treatment soon so keep an eye out for that!

See You Out There

This is a passion project, and I'm grateful for everyone who has played Metric over the last year and given feedback! It's still evolving and growing but is getting closer and closer to my vision every day.

Keep in the loop with everything going on or chat with me over on Discord! Until then, I'll see you all on the track.