Major update 1.5

Added message about posting bug location and details in forum to the error reporting popup.

Improved banker communication loop.

Improved text in bar owner dialogue.

Made pimp fight escapable and added hospital visit to fight.

Improved mall job balance.

Increased MP recovery for wait skill and added TP recovery to it also.

Fixed Hopsital icon in financial district.

Fixed location recording which was causing occassional player image to not show when exiting nonrandom maps.

Increase book reading to one per day but only once per book.

Changed battlelog messages to show in upper middle 3rd rather than the upper left corner.

Set battlestatus faces to be centered.

Added new pet skills.

Increased battle animation fps.

Disabled autodash and increased walkspeed 2x. This allows sprinting.

Added new face graphic and battler for Pawn shop

Added new dialogue for pawn shop interview and book shop interview.