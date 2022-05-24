DOOM TOMB UPDATE: Alpha 3.0.0

New map: The Ravine.

This map takes DOOM TOMB to new heights. On their way to the sacred tomb, the explorers scaled across a large ravine, building bridges, boost pads, and staircases along the way.

Balance changes:

Climb Ability: This ability felt underwhelming and with very narrow uses. The ability was reworked to allow players to change direction mid climb, and improve ability consistency. The crouch speed was also problematic at some areas of certain maps. Crouch speed decreased from 450 -> 300 (still much greater than the default 150 crouch speed)



Obstacle: Users could trap themselves in a corner and spam the obstacle ability to be permanents out of the demon's reach. The Obstacle will now disappear 3 seconds before the ability comes off cooldown (used to stay active for the entire ability cooldown). Additionally, Obstacle users can now see a shadow of where the obstacle would be placed so they don't stun themselves as often!

Xray: This ability has felt quite underwhelming. Active time increased from 3 -> 5 seconds

Dream Journal: The item has been simply too strong. Now can only be used when not possessed. Reading time increased from 3 -> 4 seconds. Willpower gain decreased from 10 -> 8.

Chad's Jacket: In the previous patch, teammates will drain each other's willpower instead of dying. This change made Chad's jacket much too strong. Willpower decreased from 20 -> 10

What's next?

Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!

https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E