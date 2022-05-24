Career Mode Update! - Gameplay Improvements + Portuguese translations updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8795929 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

**_ This update includes several improvements that have been suggested by the community. Your help is welcome and your commentary is most helpful.

Please find our development notes below.

_**

DISCLAIMER:

As we've communicated before, not every localization for the career mode is available right now, we will continue to enable those as development advances. This time, we are introducing Portuguese.

We've updated Skills for the teams at the Global Cup. We didn't want to change the custom team setups you might have created, therefore, it requires you to manually trigger this update through an option we've created under Gameplay Settings.

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

GAMEPLAY:

FPS optimization. The game now runs a lot faster.

Defensive AI improvement.

Player slippery while running and pass/kick the ball.

Global Cup teams skills balance. The players now have a lot of skills in action. NOTE: Must be reset manually going to Settings | Gameplay | Reset Teams Database.

Reduced the error when kick with error (red ball).

Placed kick to goal skill (pressing [PASS] and aiming to the poles from 0.9s to 1.0s) performs a lob shoot towards the corner of the goal.

Short pass fix. Except in assisted mode, the pass is in the facing direction of the player.

Select player fix: If an AI player touches an opponent with the ball, it is selected.

Chip kick in front of the goalkeeper is now done with the skill button.

Goalkeeper can charge pressing the goalkeeper button ((Y) button / [K] Key) when an opponent has the ball and is not selected.

Goalkeeper now passes with one or two hands, charging using [PASS] button.

Goalkeeper now kicks with a volley kick, charging using [KICK] button.

Goalkeeper volley kick skill balanced to perform a counter attack.

Goalkeeper AI running to the ball improvement.

Balanced the prices and skills for goalkeepers and enabled the possibility for GKs to access regular player skills.

Select player: Improved the player selection logic for "Switch to convenient player".

Added an arrow that shows the next player to be selected when pressing the change player button.

Added an option to turn off the board's voices.

BUGFIXES: