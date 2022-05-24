PGL Antwerp 2022 Champions! (1.38.3.2 (version 1463))

Share · View all patches · Build 8795889 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 01:13:02 UTC by Wendy

This weekend, thousands of screaming fans in Antwerp and millions of viewers around the world witnessed the crowning of a new Major Champion. Congratulations to FaZe Clan who proved to be an unstoppable force, taking the Grand Final 2-0.

Today we’re releasing the champions autograph capsule, featuring autograph stickers in paper, glitter, holo, and gold. Celebrate rain, karrigan, broky, ropz, and Twistzz by supporting them in style–50% of the proceeds are shared with the players and organizations taking part in the Major.

And so the Antwerp Major comes to a close. Onward, to [location redacted]!