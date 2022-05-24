 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 24 May 2022

PGL Antwerp 2022 Champions! (1.38.3.2 (version 1463))

Share · View all patches · Build 8795889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This weekend, thousands of screaming fans in Antwerp and millions of viewers around the world witnessed the crowning of a new Major Champion. Congratulations to FaZe Clan who proved to be an unstoppable force, taking the Grand Final 2-0.

Today we’re releasing the champions autograph capsule, featuring autograph stickers in paper, glitter, holo, and gold. Celebrate rain, karrigan, broky, ropz, and Twistzz by supporting them in style–50% of the proceeds are shared with the players and organizations taking part in the Major.

And so the Antwerp Major comes to a close. Onward, to [location redacted]!

Extra notes

View CSGO game tracking changes `5ed109ff67` for this build on GitHub

No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link