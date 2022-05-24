LandPort GAFA Exhibition

Vision·Visual｜2022 Undergraduate Graduation Design Exhibition Preview of the School of Visual Art and Design, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts

Humans are "seeing" animals. Of all the sense organs, the eyes account for the largest proportion of information channels.

But human beings are also "conscious" creatures. They survive and develop based on their inner spiritual structures such as cognition, ideals, and beliefs, and have created artificial worlds and human civilization.

Whether it is philosophy, psychology, communication, or the simplest life experience, they all tell us that people's audio-visual and other sensory organs receive, learn, memorize, and accept objective information from the outside, and use it to construct and generate their own internal subjective information. The realm of consciousness will form different viewpoints, perspectives, horizons and horizons, which in turn will be used to select, interpret, decide and act on the external world.

Therefore, "vision" actually contains two connotations of "vision" and "perception", and there is a close and diverse relationship: vision brings perception, perception determines vision; vision does not necessarily have perception, and perception must have vision. "Seeing" and "feeling" just form the mutual mapping and mutual involvement between the inside and the outside, the subjective and the objective between people and the world.

Therefore, from the perspective of professional considerations, visual art design works and visual art design creations should put perception first, create vision through perception, and then transmit perception and enlighten perception through vision, and trigger individual viewers and groups. Audience attention, thinking and discussion. As Rodin said: The world does not lack beauty, but it lacks the eyes to discover beauty. In the same way, today's image world and the era of image reading are not lacking in "vision", but they are more and more lacking in "sense".

It is for this reason that the 2022 School of Visual Art and Design Graduation Exhibition will continue to use the curator's way to strive to strategically guide the creation with a certain intention, that is, to inspire "sight" with "sense". The four majors of the college put forward their own visual propositions based on their own professional content and positions:

• Visual Communication Design: Designing for Society.

• Digital Media Arts: Deep Vision.

• Animation: An extension of the illusion of life.

• Art and Technology: Facing the future.

These themes, both the concern of the present and the prospect of the future; the investigation of reality and the capture of fantasy; the question of certainty and the curiosity of uncertainty... There are different " There are naturally different "visions"; there are different "visions", but there may also be a need for a common "vision".

The complex relationship between "seeing" and "feeling" is not only cyclical like chicken-and-egg and chicken-and-egg, but also not as causal as growing melons and beans, but this is exactly what visual art design and even all art And the profound meaning and wit of design.

It is believed that the splendid works of 305 young people from the 2022 School of Visual Art and Design will show the keen eyesight and fresh feeling unique to each new era of youth, and will also open up "vision" and "feeling" for every viewer. Interactive or staggered experience paths, which are interesting, whoever sees who knows.

I wish all the viewers to stop here and see what they like, what they need, and what they feel.

I wish all future visual creators to take this as a starting point and continue to open up new horizons with active awareness.

2022 School of Visual Art and Design Undergraduate Graduation Design Exhibition

Exhibition period: May 25-June 7, 2022

Majors: Visual Communication Design, Animation, Digital Media Arts, Art and Technology

Venue: University City Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Exhibition Halls 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, the North Channel Exhibition Hall on the first floor, and the North and South Channel Exhibition Hall on the second floor

Website: www.gafa-vad.com/2022

LandPort: Intelligent Service Area in the IoT

Venue: A06, Hall 5, University City Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts