The Absolutely Hilarious Cat Game update for 24 May 2022

1.4.1 Small little patch

Build 8795795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I know it's been a while, and I promise I've been trying to work on new content. I've just been quite busy. This is a small update, but I promise I am trying to work on a bigger update for this summer (see here: )

But anyway, here are the changes:

Optimization

  • Numerous objects (like bushes) have been further optimized to ensure the game runs smoothly.

Fixes

  • Fixed an audio bug with the main bush constantly rustling after it's fallen.
  • The player camera (should be) always prioritized. In some instances (usually after the cats unfroze), the cat POV cam would be the main gameplay instead of the players. This should now never occur.

And that's all, folks. I promise there are going to be new things this summer :3

