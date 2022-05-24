 Skip to content

Impious Pumpkins update for 24 May 2022

Another Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8795784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small tutorial update regarding how orange orbs drop and a reminder that you can click on orbs with the right click to prevent spawning an unit instead.

