ViRo Playspace update for 24 May 2022

Update 5-23-2022: ASM-VR, Free Demos, and LewdTube

As for updates, this is a big one.

First, this features ASM-VR. What is ASM-VR? Think ASMR, but with an 8 mic array that mimics the human ear from any direction. Its amazing with head tracking. Don't forget your adult toy(s) because that's supported too!

Try out the ASM-VR demo scene to get a rundown from Vi Rose. This also includes a demo section of the full 23 minute release of Vex Ruby playing with one of our developer gals too (hawt)!

We've also made it easier to try free demos of VR dream experiences. For now, this includes the Succubus experience, but it will be expanded in the future.

LewdTube is coming to ViRo Playspace. This section will show you who all the current live streaming Adult V-Tubers (LewdTubers) and make it easy to watch them when they stream. This is currently working with Vex Ruby's stream and will expand in the near future.

