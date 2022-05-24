VERSION 2.5 Golf Level + Black Snake Level

Hello everyone!
It's been a couple of months! It has been too long since the last content update. I spent a great amount of time trying to work on improving my focus, and while some of it succeeded (exercising, more time outside, adjusting diet, cutting out sugar, adjusting times, scheduling activities, adding vitamins, rearranging my room), some of it failed and made me much more scatterbrained (cutting out caffeine, no fruit diet). Now that I recognize the power of coffee in my ability to focus, I've been making some headway.
In update V2.5 I've added two new levels:
The Golf Level
(I haven't added an achievement for this level yet because I'm not sure what I want to make the Par for the hole after adding the ability to see the arc of the ball.)
The Black Snake Level
What's Next?
- Sphinx Boss Level
- Patreon Backlog
In-Progress
- Mac Version (Will figure this out soon)
- Hardmode Commission
- Large Patreon Backlog
- Xbox One Port (Waiting on GMS)
V2.5 Changelog
- Added Golf Level
- Added Black Snake Level
- Changed sky color in the Slums
- Fixed Grandma/Dog Level, floating spiked platform could kill you while invisible.
Changed files in this update