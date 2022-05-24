VERSION 2.5 Golf Level + Black Snake Level

Share · View all patches · Build 8795722 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 00:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

It's been a couple of months! It has been too long since the last content update. I spent a great amount of time trying to work on improving my focus, and while some of it succeeded (exercising, more time outside, adjusting diet, cutting out sugar, adjusting times, scheduling activities, adding vitamins, rearranging my room), some of it failed and made me much more scatterbrained (cutting out caffeine, no fruit diet). Now that I recognize the power of coffee in my ability to focus, I've been making some headway.

In update V2.5 I've added two new levels:



The Golf Level



(I haven't added an achievement for this level yet because I'm not sure what I want to make the Par for the hole after adding the ability to see the arc of the ball.)

The Black Snake Level

What's Next?

Sphinx Boss Level

Patreon Backlog

In-Progress

Mac Version (Will figure this out soon)

Hardmode Commission

Large Patreon Backlog

Xbox One Port (Waiting on GMS)

V2.5 Changelog

Added Golf Level

Added Black Snake Level

Changed sky color in the Slums

Fixed Grandma/Dog Level, floating spiked platform could kill you while invisible.

