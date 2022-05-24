 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jump Off The Bridge update for 24 May 2022

VERSION 2.5 Golf Level + Black Snake Level

Share · View all patches · Build 8795722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been a couple of months! It has been too long since the last content update. I spent a great amount of time trying to work on improving my focus, and while some of it succeeded (exercising, more time outside, adjusting diet, cutting out sugar, adjusting times, scheduling activities, adding vitamins, rearranging my room), some of it failed and made me much more scatterbrained (cutting out caffeine, no fruit diet). Now that I recognize the power of coffee in my ability to focus, I've been making some headway.

In update V2.5 I've added two new levels:

The Golf Level


(I haven't added an achievement for this level yet because I'm not sure what I want to make the Par for the hole after adding the ability to see the arc of the ball.)

The Black Snake Level

What's Next?

  • Sphinx Boss Level
  • Patreon Backlog

In-Progress

  • Mac Version (Will figure this out soon)
  • Hardmode Commission
  • Large Patreon Backlog
  • Xbox One Port (Waiting on GMS)

V2.5 Changelog

  • Added Golf Level
  • Added Black Snake Level
  • Changed sky color in the Slums
  • Fixed Grandma/Dog Level, floating spiked platform could kill you while invisible.

Patreon

If you'd like to support what I do, and vote for future content, consider joining my Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/codypenn

Patrons also have access to the latest beta version of the game, which I update at the end of each month, until I finish the update for public release.

Discord

Feel free to join the Discord as well: https://discord.gg/fpAHfyT

Crypto-Support

You can also support me through Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1LtZb986cQWm31eUN6UcP8eXyurtREAwMx

Contact Me

If you have any questions, comments, criticisms, complaints, requests, inquiries, anything, please send a message to: jumpoffthebridgex@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Jump Off The Bridge Depot Depot 1057782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link