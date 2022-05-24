Update v0.5.11

The Performance Update
Finally spent some time on performance which is something I've wanted to tackle for a while. Completely redid a lot of the internals of the game and really happy with the results, seeing solid framerate improvements (~34% improvement on my RTX 2080), as well as a fairly decent reduction of stuttering as the game loads and unloads chunks while running around the world. There is still some more improvement to be done here, but I'm happy with where it is for now.
A few other fixes and tweaks are included in this update. Please continue to report any issues you see! Thanks
Performance:
- Completely reworked internal saving/loading system for much less memory pressure. This greatly reduces some of the stuttering seen before when running around and loading/unloading the world. New games will see the most benefit vs. loading a pre-v0.5.11 save
- Tons of optimizations to rendering, culling, logic, etc. Should increase framerate by 5-30% on almost all configurations
Fixes:
- Fixed water reflections quality no longer actually using High when Medium is selected. The difference between Medium and High is whether the reflections will render shadows or not, a fairly significant performance impact
- Fixed rabbit snares losing their correct state sometimes when multiple are present in the world - some with and without trapped rabbits - when loading a game
- Clamped contamination of harvested creature items to 100%
- Fixed main menu background scene showing weird gray highlights if leaving an active game with heavy cloud cover
- Fixed rare issue where the construction materials shown in the character's hands during the building process would actually have collision enabled and would end up pushing the player around during the animation
- Fixed another cause of "ghost items" where trying to drag something like mud into the construction materials UI slot (instead of mud mortar) would cause a ghost item to get stuck in the slot
Other changes:
- Soaking slots will always show on the Soaking Basin UI regardless of how much water is present, and the UI was reworked to be more helpful in figuring out what is needed to properly treat the hides
- Times shown on things like remaining time for treating a hide are capped to 100 hours now to prevent overly large values from appearing in very inefficient treating setups
- Add stockpile ability for soft clay
- Slightly different looking bushes as textures/materials are consolidated as part of the general performance optimization above
- More interesting looking player/bush graphical interaction effect while walking through them
- Better transition between player character running and walking so it no longer appears instant
- Long sticks are packed closer together in stockpiles, allowing for more to be placed per stockpile
- Reduced how much impact each step has on changing grass to dirt over time
