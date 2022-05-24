Update v0.5.11

Finally spent some time on performance which is something I've wanted to tackle for a while. Completely redid a lot of the internals of the game and really happy with the results, seeing solid framerate improvements (~34% improvement on my RTX 2080), as well as a fairly decent reduction of stuttering as the game loads and unloads chunks while running around the world. There is still some more improvement to be done here, but I'm happy with where it is for now.

A few other fixes and tweaks are included in this update. Please continue to report any issues you see! Thanks

Performance:

Completely reworked internal saving/loading system for much less memory pressure. This greatly reduces some of the stuttering seen before when running around and loading/unloading the world. New games will see the most benefit vs. loading a pre-v0.5.11 save

Tons of optimizations to rendering, culling, logic, etc. Should increase framerate by 5-30% on almost all configurations

Fixes:

Fixed water reflections quality no longer actually using High when Medium is selected. The difference between Medium and High is whether the reflections will render shadows or not, a fairly significant performance impact

Fixed rabbit snares losing their correct state sometimes when multiple are present in the world - some with and without trapped rabbits - when loading a game

Clamped contamination of harvested creature items to 100%

Fixed main menu background scene showing weird gray highlights if leaving an active game with heavy cloud cover

Fixed rare issue where the construction materials shown in the character's hands during the building process would actually have collision enabled and would end up pushing the player around during the animation

Fixed another cause of "ghost items" where trying to drag something like mud into the construction materials UI slot (instead of mud mortar) would cause a ghost item to get stuck in the slot

Other changes: