Dev Inc update

This update improves current features, fixes bugs and contains some cool new features.

New premium story

The new story features an alternative history in which the PC was never a popular gaming platform.

New release dates for all platforms.

Normally popular companies go out of business, creating an interesting new world.

75 years of new story elements.

Worker request

Workers will now request that the company creates a game of a certain genre on a requested platform, if the request is fulfilled the worker could be rewarded with...

A random item (from the item shop).

Some attribute points to spend on their skills.

Worker motivation.

Worker hotkeys

Included some simple hotkeys so users can better interact with their workers, this also allows some task to be done by a worker while the entire group is working on something different.

Hold '1' and click a worker: Opens the worker menu that allows you to spend skill points and begin training.

Hold '2' and click a worker: Opens the game creation menu, this particular hotkey can not be used while the group is performing a different task (such as creating a game engine).

Hold '3' and click a worker: Opens the research menu, this allows you research new technologies at any time, even during game creation.

Hold '4' and click a worker: Sends this worker on vacation, this is great in case a worker becomes too tired during a long development period.

Changes

Freshened up the company creation menu to include images on the buttons.

Repositioned some out of place looking UI elements.

Moved the first 'New workstation' upgrade 1 year earlier.

Added a flashing UI element once new office upgrades become available.

Locked topics visibility can now be toggled on so the user can see the topics that will be available in the future (includes premium topics).

Added a button to the escape menu that shows the user the current in-game hotkeys.



Fixes

Fixed an issue that was preventing the global awards from happening.

Fixed some typos.

Corrected an issue that displayed the wrong previous 'units sold' record if you broke a record with a free game.

Increased the price for researching new topics.

Information

Dev Inc is developed as a solo project by a fan of this game type. Life commitments since the initial release have prevented any updates being released sooner.

Feel free to leave your suggestions on discord or in your game review so I know what the players want added or changed. (developer is now active in discord, apologies for the recent lack of support)