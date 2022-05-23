Annie and the Art Gallery 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8795233 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 22:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Update 1.3 is coming out now! Because of the scale of this update, it is being split into two parts. Part 1 is available right now, and Part 2 will be coming out later this week!

Let's get into some patch notes for Part 1!

Spelling fixes (Thanks Camillo!)

Brendan's dialogue in the gallery has been made significantly more natural.

Lots of characterization has been added. This mostly applies to Annie for now, with more coming in Part 2 (Thanks to lots of you for pointing this out!)

Made the audio puzzle in the Glass Exhibit significantly easier.

Reverted a few Patch 1.2.9 things to increase parity with other languages.

Removed some cringe dialogue, dialogue now flows a bit more naturally and realistically.

Removed [SU] and a few political jokes that nobody seems to have found.

Lots more descriptions for objects strewn around the basement.

Bug Fixes

Another new inspiration drawing!

Part 2 of this update will focus more on the gameplay, improving navigation in some puzzles, adding hints, and more!

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!