Annie and the Art Gallery 1.3

Hi everyone! Update 1.3 is coming out now! Because of the scale of this update, it is being split into two parts. Part 1 is available right now, and Part 2 will be coming out later this week!
Let's get into some patch notes for Part 1!
- Spelling fixes (Thanks Camillo!)
- Brendan's dialogue in the gallery has been made significantly more natural.
- Lots of characterization has been added. This mostly applies to Annie for now, with more coming in Part 2 (Thanks to lots of you for pointing this out!)
- Made the audio puzzle in the Glass Exhibit significantly easier.
- Reverted a few Patch 1.2.9 things to increase parity with other languages.
- Removed some cringe dialogue, dialogue now flows a bit more naturally and realistically.
- Removed [SU] and a few political jokes that nobody seems to have found.
- Lots more descriptions for objects strewn around the basement.
- Bug Fixes
- Another new inspiration drawing!
Part 2 of this update will focus more on the gameplay, improving navigation in some puzzles, adding hints, and more!
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
Changed files in this update