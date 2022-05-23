Update 0.7.8

Ahoy!

I'm back with another update for JumpBeard!

With help of your feedback, I was able to make so many changes. I am very happy to announce, that this is the last update of this major version. Again I have improved many gameplay issues that caused inconveniences!

Updated ending animation. (Congratulations to the world first finisher of the game!)

Improved readability of ingame menus

Improved trader npc dialogue

Fixed hitboxes with tiles where Rupert would get stuck

Small changes in map

Hitbox of Rupert is smaller

Fixed cameras in last location

Small changes in script with preparations for big update

For the next update I have something special for you. As I have previously mentioned. Update 0.8 will bring you achievements so you can have something else to do while leaping. But with small changes I made, you will be able to play JumpBeard with controller thanks to the steam input! Everything is prepared for you to enjoy the game from your couch!

Thank you for all the support!