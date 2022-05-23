 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JumpBeard update for 23 May 2022

Update 0.7.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8795230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy!
I'm back with another update for JumpBeard!
With help of your feedback, I was able to make so many changes. I am very happy to announce, that this is the last update of this major version. Again I have improved many gameplay issues that caused inconveniences!

  • Updated ending animation. (Congratulations to the world first finisher of the game!)
  • Improved readability of ingame menus
  • Improved trader npc dialogue
  • Fixed hitboxes with tiles where Rupert would get stuck
  • Small changes in map
  • Hitbox of Rupert is smaller
  • Fixed cameras in last location
  • Small changes in script with preparations for big update

For the next update I have something special for you. As I have previously mentioned. Update 0.8 will bring you achievements so you can have something else to do while leaping. But with small changes I made, you will be able to play JumpBeard with controller thanks to the steam input! Everything is prepared for you to enjoy the game from your couch!
Thank you for all the support!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link