v0.5.15
-Setup Player custom world map marker. Right click (X on gamepad) in the world map and it will add a custom marker which will also show up on the minmap. Click on it again to make it go away.
-Improved mouse scroll wheel speed in ui
-Reduced Ballista Shot explosion force
-Updated some weapons so they correctly render in the player preview window
-Fixed rare error in torch backpack re-light logic
-Improved launch screen resolution logic to reduce the chance of Unity ignoring the user set res and going full desktop res
Breakwaters update for 23 May 2022
Custom world map marker!
v0.5.15
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update