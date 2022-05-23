v0.5.15

-Setup Player custom world map marker. Right click (X on gamepad) in the world map and it will add a custom marker which will also show up on the minmap. Click on it again to make it go away.

-Improved mouse scroll wheel speed in ui

-Reduced Ballista Shot explosion force

-Updated some weapons so they correctly render in the player preview window

-Fixed rare error in torch backpack re-light logic

-Improved launch screen resolution logic to reduce the chance of Unity ignoring the user set res and going full desktop res