Breakwaters update for 23 May 2022

Custom world map marker!

Build 8795226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.15
-Setup Player custom world map marker. Right click (X on gamepad) in the world map and it will add a custom marker which will also show up on the minmap. Click on it again to make it go away.
-Improved mouse scroll wheel speed in ui
-Reduced Ballista Shot explosion force
-Updated some weapons so they correctly render in the player preview window
-Fixed rare error in torch backpack re-light logic
-Improved launch screen resolution logic to reduce the chance of Unity ignoring the user set res and going full desktop res

