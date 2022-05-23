 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phantom Racing update for 23 May 2022

Update 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8795214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

Here are the changes that came with this version:

  • optimized server
  • removed lag in paddock and race
  • reduced the timer when someone was invited from 30 -> 15

We have noticed some stability issues and have fixed most of them now. In summary the game feels less laggy now.

For more details you can join our Discord: discord.phantom-racing.com

In the upcoming updates we will implement an option to change the graphic settings so the game will run on low-end devices without a problem.
Also the first Grand Prix is on the way and will arrive in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this patchnotes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link