Update 0.4.5

Hey!
Here are the changes that came with this version:
- optimized server
- removed lag in paddock and race
- reduced the timer when someone was invited from 30 -> 15
We have noticed some stability issues and have fixed most of them now. In summary the game feels less laggy now.
For more details you can join our Discord: discord.phantom-racing.com
In the upcoming updates we will implement an option to change the graphic settings so the game will run on low-end devices without a problem.
Also the first Grand Prix is on the way and will arrive in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this patchnotes.
Changed files in this update