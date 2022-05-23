Update 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8795214 · Last edited 23 May 2022 – 22:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

Here are the changes that came with this version:

optimized server

removed lag in paddock and race

reduced the timer when someone was invited from 30 -> 15

We have noticed some stability issues and have fixed most of them now. In summary the game feels less laggy now.

For more details you can join our Discord: discord.phantom-racing.com

In the upcoming updates we will implement an option to change the graphic settings so the game will run on low-end devices without a problem.

Also the first Grand Prix is on the way and will arrive in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this patchnotes.